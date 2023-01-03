Record 931 patients on trolleys today, says INMO

More than 930 patients are without beds in Irish hospitals today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This is the highest number of patients that have been without a hospital bed since the trade union began counting trolleys in 2006.

A total of 767 patients are on trolleys in emergency departments across the country and 164 are on trolleys elsewhere in hospitals while 26 children have been admitted to hospital without a bed.

General secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said today’s numbers require “immediate and serious intervention from the Government”.

“We do not need those at the top to describe how we got here; we need to know what exactly the plan is from today until the end of February,” she said.

“Just telling people to avoid hospitals is not a plan or indeed safe. The public need to know exactly what type of care they can expect over the next six weeks.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said every hospital in the country is facing “significant overcrowding” challenges and that patients are being treated in “inhumane” conditions.

“Our members are extremely disillusioned by the current set of circumstances they are working in. We are not seeing unsustainable overcrowding confined to a handful of hospitals,” she said.

“Each hospital is facing significant overcrowding challenges, a trend which has continued to escalate since late summer. Our members are treating patients in inhumane and often unsafe conditions.

“We need Government to now make difficult decisions including the return of mandated mask-wearing in congregated settings. We know that one of the main pressure points in our health service is the rise of respiratory infections. Asking people to return to mask-wearing in busy congregated settings is a simple measure.

“Over the coming days we need to see real tangible plans and decisions at a national level about the ensured safety in our acute public hospitals.”

This comes as Management at University Hospital Limerick, the country’s most overcrowded hospital, declared a “major internal incident” due to “record high” attendances at its Emergency Department, on Monday, January 2.

A UHL spokeswoman said patients attending the ED with non-emergency care needs would face “lengthy delays”.

UHL has taken a number of emergency actions to try to address the worsening situation at the hospital.

Management have sent out an SOS call for off duty staff to come back to work to deal with the crisis.