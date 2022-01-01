The trend of record numbers of new daily Covid-19 cases in Ireland is continuing with 23,281 new coronavirus cases reported today.

It comes as there were 656 people in hospital with the disease by 8am today, which is a decrease of 26 on yesterday.

There is also one fewer person in ICU today, with the figure now at 84.

On December 31, there were 20,110 new cases of the disease.

Health officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, have said the true number of new cases is likely to be higher, due to the strain on the PCR testing system and the difficulty people are having to book tests.

It has brought massive strain on the healthcare system.

Today, the Mater Hospital was forced to appeal to the public to avoid its Emergency Department (ED).

“Hospital services are under extreme pressure due to a combination of large numbers of people contracting Covid, high numbers of presentations at the ED and high levels of staff absenteeism due to Covid-19,” a statement said.

“Patients who are presenting at our ED with non-urgent conditions are unfortunately experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.”

The hospital said where possible it advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP.

“However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to the public and thank them for their understanding and cooperation.

In a post on Twitter Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that 2021 was a difficult year for Ireland and the world “as we faced and met the ongoing challenge of Covid-19.”

“Wishing everyone a happy and productive 2022, a year where we will see even greater advances in our fight against this pandemic,” he said.

Last evening the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced a further acceleration of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

From Sunday, 2 January all of those aged 16 and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access this service through HSE vaccination centres. GPs and community pharmacies will also be providing this service, on an appointment basis.

Vaccination centres will commence appointment-based clinics for those aged under 30 in designated centres. Initial appointments became available for booking last evening and additional centres will be offering this service over the coming week.

The Department of Health said GPs and pharmacies will also continue to vaccinate people by appointment.