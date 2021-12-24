There have been a record 11,182 cass of Covid confirmed as the country gets ready for Christmas.

As of 8am today, 393 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU.

The Department of Health said 83pc of cases were now from the more transmissible Omicron variant.

"Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure’,” the department said.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

Read More

“Using this methodology, we estimate that approximately 83pc of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.”

Today’s caseload is by far the highest number recorded in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday there were 7,411 cases. A previous high of 8,248 in January was due in part to a backlog in test reporting.

The 89 people in intensive care is down from 98 on Thursday, while the 393 people in hospital with Covid is up three on Thursday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said in anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day and the data is provisional.

It comes as the country’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer has warned that Covid-19 is now “increasing across all age groups”.

In a message posted on Twitter this afternoon, Dr Ronan Glynn shared five way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

“If you have even mild symptoms of a cold or flu then isolate and stay away from others,” Dr Glynn said.

"If someone in your household has a positive antigen or PCR test, everyone should restrict movements - do not meet up with others.

"Anyone who has arrived from overseas should do daily antigen tests for five days. If a test detects virus or if they develop any symptoms (regardless of a test result) they should isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

"Given the level of virus now circulating, you should assume that you or those you meet are potentially infectious. Therefore, avoid crowds or poorly ventilated spaces, wear a mask, keep distance and keep your bubble as small as possible.

"Be especially careful if meeting older or vulnerable people. If you have met with lots of people this week, do not put others at risk. This is a difficult message at this time but is important if we are to keep each other safe.”

Testing capacity is under intense pressure today but “some” appointments may become free throughout the day, the head of the HSE Covid-19 testing and vaccination programmes has said.

An analysis of the HSE’s PCR test booking system carried out by Independent.ie found that there was only eight appointments available nationwide at 9am this morning – with six in Donegal and one each in counties Galway and Clare.

HSE’s lead for vaccination and testing Damien McCallion said the demand for PCR tests has surged over the last week and in the past 48 hours in particular.

Currently the HSE can process 250,000 PCR tests and 100,000 antigen tests a week and it is looking at “opportunities” to increase this over the coming weeks, according to Mr McCallion.

He said test centres will continue to operate over Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day with “slightly reduced” services and people should continue to isolate while waiting for a test.

“The public health advice unfortunately still remains the same. If you’re symptomatic, in terms of seeking out a PCR test, you must wait until you’re symptom free for 48-hours before ceasing to restrict your movements,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“I know it’s really difficult advice coming into the days and we all know people at the moment who tested positive in recent days and the difficulty that presents for family Christmases but unfortunately that advice remains the same.”

Mr McCallion said there is “always slots available” in test centres throughout the day and people should keep an eye on the HSE website for appointments.

“With the level of demand we’ve seen in the last 48 hours, that will still present challenges for people… I think in the last seven days we’re now up at a record number of monitory tests – over 335,000,” he added.

While people are facing delays in booking tests, Mr McCallion said the turnaround time for lab results is on target.

He said the public should also use the HSE’s new ‘List of Contacts’ contact tracing portal when booking a test.

“It speeds up the process for them and for their friends and colleagues,” he explained.

Mr McCallion said the HSE will speed up the booster vaccine programme – announced last night – if there is spare capacity.

He confirmed that all remaining age groups “will have dates before January 10”.

From Wednesday, December 29, the booster programme opens for people aged 30-39 through vaccination centres, pharmacies and GPs.

Jansen vaccine recipients – who Mr McCallion acknowledged are quite “anxious” – will be offered boosters in parallel with the over 30s. It comes as recent data showed the people who received the Jansen vaccine during the summer have little to no protection against the Omicron variant.

While on January 10 the programme opens for 16 to 29-year-olds.

“But we’ve continued to monitor that like we did with the over 40s when we brought that forward. So if there’s opportunities, the way we have responded is to bring groups forward at that point,” he said.

It comes as the vaccination programme opened last week for children aged 5 to 11 years who are deemed as high-risk.

Mr McCallion said children who live with people who are immuno-compromised or vulnerable in other ways will be able to register for vaccines from next week.

Meanwhile, the registration portal for all remaining children aged five years and older will open next week also, with the first vaccines due to be administered on January 8.

Mr McCallion added that hospitals will be contacting children who are deemed high-risk to get appointments early and others who live with people who are high-risk will also be able to register for vaccines first.

He said the HSE will run an information campaign to explain how to register and who is being prioritised.