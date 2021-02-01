Reckless Hutch clan thug gets savage beating in city bike row

A reckless 30-year-old criminal with close links to the Hutch crime faction has been hospitalised after suffering severe injuries after he was accused of stealing a boy’s bicycle.

Christopher Coakley suffered a broken jaw and a broken arm as well as other injuries when he was assaulted with another bicycle in the incident which unfolded in the Sherriff Street area of the capital shortly after 9pm last night.

The chief suspect for the incident is a 34-year-old convicted killer from the locality who previously served a jail sentence for manslaughter after he killed a young man during a brawl.

Senior sources say it is suspected that the killer got involved in the brutal assault after Coakley came under suspicion for stealing a bike from a boy who is known to him.

“There is no doubt that if Coakley did rob that bike, he robbed it from the wrong fella,” a source pointed out.

Sunday night’s brutal incident is being investigated by Store Street gardaí who have not yet made any arrests in the case but are following a definite line of enquiry.

It comes as reckless convicted criminal Coakley is being investigated for being on a “crime spree” in the days before he was brutally assaulted on Sunday night.

His associates are being investigated in the shocking case of a doctor aged in his 30s who was stabbed at Seville Place in the north inner city at 4.30pm on Thursday as he made his way home from work in Mountjoy Prison.

The doctor was stabbed a number of times in the neck, stomach and arms as he tried to defend himself as his attacker attempted to steal his e-scooter.

No arrests have yet been made in this case but gardaí are confident of solving that and Sunday night’s brutal attack on Coakley.

“Things are tense in the area at the moment and gardaí will be hopeful of speaking to Coakley,” the source explained.

Coakley, who has over 100 previous convictions, previously served a six-year term for an armed robbery imposed in December 2015, and a three-year term for a hijacking in 2012 imposed in July 2015.

That case heard that he hijacked the car of a woman with her child on the back seat.

Another case in which he received no extra jail time heard that he hijacked a nurse's car during a drug-induced psychosis in the early hours of the morning near Temple Street Hospital and then reversed the car "like a mad man" with no lights on in April 2015.

He has spent more than half his life in institutions after leaving school following national school and has been a heroin addict since he was 13.

After Coakley was released from jail last year where he had been serving time for these crimes, he was the subject of another brutal assault and this time it was from his former associates in the Hutch mob.

On that occasion, Coakley was targeted after he posed for photos in Mountjoy Prison with members of the rival Kinahan cartel, the mob who were responsible for murdering his cousin Derek Coakley Hutch in January, 2018, in a case that has yet to be solved. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

