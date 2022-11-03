Grieving parents Chelsea Brereton and Jamie Dunne who live in Sallins in Co Kildare

Recently bereaved parents have said they were “kept in the dark” about their babies’ organ retention.

Two decades on from the organ retention scandal that rocked Ireland’s healthcare system, RTÉ Investigates reports that parents, already struggling to come to terms with the loss of their babies, have discovered the practice has continued.

Speaking publicly for the first time, they describe the impact on their lives in a special RTÉ One programme to be broadcast tonight.

Chelsea Brereton and Jamie Dunne live in Sallins, Co Kildare. In late 2019 they discovered they were expecting their first baby.

On April 16, 2020, Chelsea delivered a stillborn baby boy who she and Jamie named Mason.

“She was scanning away, and I was like, ‘is everything OK?’ and she just looked at me, ‘it’s dead’,” Ms Brereton said.

“I had to come home and think, ‘what do I need, do I need a nappy, do I need bottles, should I bring bibs?’. You know, what do you need for a child that is not going to cry?”

The couple were supportive of a postmortem so they could find out why baby Mason had died, but they were totally opposed to any organ retention.

That was because Mr Dunne’s mother had already been affected by Ireland’s previous organ retention scandal following the stillbirth of her baby daughter Niamh in 1995.

Mr Dunne said: "My parents had a stillborn baby, and it was four years later, and they got a phone call that they had to go up and collect what would have been my sister’s organs, and so they had to go back down and collect them, open up a grave and rebury the organs with the child, which was hard for anybody to do.

“I know my mum had a tough time over it. She has been through a lot and so we didn’t want that happening to us, so we made it very clear that we didn’t want anything retained."

Mason’s brain, left lung and intestines had been retained without their knowledge

After the postmortem, baby Mason’s body was returned to his parents.

RTÉ Investigates reports that after the funeral, they waited for the postmortem results, making countless calls looking for an update, but weeks turned into months.

In November 2021, 19 months after Mason’s death, they eventually received the postmortem report.

Then, just one month later, came the shocking moment when Mason’s mother got an unexpected call from Portlaoise Hospital informing her that his organs were ready for collection.

Chelsea and Jamie later discovered Mason’s brain, left lung and intestines had been retained without their knowledge. On Christmas week they collected the organs and held a second funeral.

RTÉ Investigates reports that baby Mason’s postmortem was performed by Dr John Gillan – the same consultant perinatal pathologist at the centre of disturbing findings some 11 years ago that uncovered organ retention at the Rotunda but who has since returned to work with the HSE from retirement on a freelance basis.

Health expert Michaela Willis, of the UK’s National Bereavement Partnership charity, was commissioned by the Government to investigate retained organs in Ireland. Her landmark audit was published in 2009.

The majority of issues highlighted in 2009 were linked to postmortems conducted by one pathologist referenced in the report as “Consultant A”.

He later identified himself as Dr John Gillan when he wrote to colleagues stating the issues identified were “deeply regrettable”, but he said the prolonged retention enabled thorough examinations of the cause of death.

I can’t begin to imagine how families who were affected previously feel right now

The report also states Dr Gillan’s work was “ceased with immediate effect”.

Ms Willis said: “This is an area where this individual was slated for the practice in the past. I can’t begin to imagine how families who were affected previously feel right now.

“The buck stops with the HSE. The HSE were the people who commissioned me to write a report. It now appears that it was possibly lip service and it's now been put on a shelf.

"Very serious questions need to be asked of the minister (for health) and the HSE, and there needs to be a thorough overhaul of the practices that are currently happening in Ireland. If you don’t learn from the past, the world’s a very dangerous place."

Co Monaghan couple Maria and Francis Dolan's second child, a baby boy named Aodhgan, was born on May 24, 2016, at Cavan General Hospital.

But at just two days old, baby Aodhgan became critically unwell and died. A few weeks after Aodhgan’s death, Mrs Dolan got a call from the hospital.

Aodhgan’s brain and left lung had been retained. His postmortem report had once again been completed by Dr Gillan.

His retained organs were returned over a year after his death.

Mrs Dolan said: "It was like going back doing the whole thing again, opening up the grave and adding a piece.

“You know it doesn’t feel right that you’re adding something to somebody that’s already buried, just you didn’t know. Felt unreal, why are we adding more body parts?"

A source of enormous distress to bereaved families

Last year, RTÉ Investigates also revealed that an investigation was under way at one of the country’s largest hospitals after it was discovered multiple baby organs were sent abroad for incineration without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

The HSE conducted its own internal review of Ireland’s postmortem practices.

Evidence of widespread retention of organs for prolonged periods was found at numerous hospital sites.

The majority of the issues identified in the HSE audit related to postmortems performed by one pathologist again identified as “Consultant A”.

The doctor is a retired perinatal pathologist working on an ad hoc basis for the HSE which is, the report stated, overly reliant on his services.

The report recommends the pathologist’s work be reviewed to determine if it is fit for purpose.

RTÉ Investigates said it wrote to Dr Gillan asking him a series of questions.

However, it said that in a response from his medical insurers he told the programme he had “no comment to make”.

In a statement issued to RTÉ, the HSE said it has acknowledged that any departure from its postmortem standards within its hospitals is a “source of enormous distress to bereaved families”.

It has established a Post-Mortem Examination Services Group to review and update its standards, and the group is due to complete its work by the end of the year.

It stated the main challenge is recruitment and it will continue to invest in perinatal pathology services.