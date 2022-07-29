Rebekah Vardy says she is ‘extremely sad and disappointed’ following Wagatha Christie verdict

Rebekah Vardy (left) and Coleen Rooney (right) arriving at court during the trial have given their reaction today

Both Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have spoken out following the verdict in the "Wagatha Christie" trial, which saw Rooney win the case.

The verdict was handed down at 12pm today by Mrs Justice Steyn following a nearly three-year legal feud between Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy (40).

Mrs Rooney (36) said “naturally” she is “pleased” that the judge has ruled in her favour today. She added that it was not a case that she ever “sought or wanted”.

"I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others,” she said.

"Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made every effort to avoid the need for such a drawn out and public court case. All my attempts to do so were knocked back by Mrs (Rebekah) Vardy.

"This left me with no alternative but to go through with the case to defend myself and to end the repeated leaking of my private information to The Sun.

Read More

"These leaks from my private Instagram account began in 2017. They continued for almost two years, intruding on my privacy and that of my family. Although I bear Mrs Vardy no ill-will, today's judgment makes clear that I was right in what I said in my posts of October 2019.

"Finally, I would like to thank all of my legal team, my family, friends and everyone who supported me, including the public, through this difficult and stressful time."

Mrs Vardy sued Rooney for libel after Rooney accused her of leaking her private information to The Sun newspaper.

Meanwhile, giving her reaction, Ms Vardy said she is “extremely sad and disappointed” at today’s decision.

"It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the Judge’s finding," she said.

“The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’. But as for the rest of her judgement, she got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept.

“As I explained in my evidence I, my family and even my unborn baby, were subjected to disgusting messages and vile abuse following Coleen’s post and these have continued even during the course of the trial.

"Please can the people who have been abusing me and my family now stop. The case is over.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me.”

Read More



