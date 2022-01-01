Rare Egyptian vulture spotted in Co Roscommon

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has confirmed that a vulture, which normally resides in parts of Southern Europe and Africa, was spotted in county Roscommon on New Year’s Eve morning.

NPWS warden for Lough Rea and the Mid-Shannon Callows area, Owen Murphy, picked up on the unusual flight pattern of the bird yesterday morning and upon closer examination, identified it as an Egyptian vulture.

The first recorded sighting of this bird species took place in the north of the country over the summer but the NPWS said it cannot be determined if this is the same vulture.

It said the adult Egyptian vulture appears to be alone and the reason for the bird’s arrival to Irish shores from its native habitat is unclear.

According the wildlife service, the Egyptian Vulture has made a stir in Irish birdwatching circles with a number of people travelling from many parts of Ireland to see it and many more arranging to travel this weekend.

Read More

The Lough Ree area is rated as the most important site for Breeding Waterbirds in a report published this year for the NPWS, with the Shannon Callows also being rated highly. The area boosts large numbers of Red and Amber listed species with 'rarities' popping up on occasion.

The NPWS said it is keen to stress that the Egyptian Vulture does not pose a threat to the public or to livestock.

The Egyptian Vulture is the smallest of Europe’s four vultures and it is also the most endangered.

The bird has white plumage, with some black feathers on the wings and tail.

It has a wingspan of 1.7m and can reach a top speed of 55kmh.

The Egyptian vulture is most commonly found in southern Europe, Asia and northern Africa. They also live in isolated populations on Cape Verde and the Canary Islands.