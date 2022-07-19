Rapist Larry Murphy's attempts to conceal past with move to UK and aliases

Convicted rapist Larry Murphy — the chief suspect in the disappearance of Annie McCarrick, JoJo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob — has principally lived in the UK since his release from prison in August 2010.

Dubbed ‘the Beast of Baltinglass,’ Wicklow native Murphy sought anonymity in Amsterdam after getting out of prison – only to be photographed in the company of fellow rapist, and since convicted killer, Rory O’Connor in 2012.

Murphy had gotten to know O’Connor in prison after the latter was given a ten-year jail term after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in Dublin in 2002.

Unlike Murphy, who has largely managed to avoid coming to the attention of the authorities since his release, O’Connor was jailed for life in April of this year for the murder of fiancée Diane Nichol in Edinburgh.

O’Connor killed Diane by repeatedly kicking, stamping and striking her head against a floor.

Her family members have since urged gardaí to quiz O’Connor, believed to be one of Murphy’s closest friends, to see whether he may be able to provide information about Murphy’s suspected involvement in the murders of the three missing women.

After fleeing Amsterdam, Murphy moved to London where he used a number of aliases while living in the city and working as a carpenter.

While there, he entered into a relationship with a woman he met in a pub – telling her nothing of his own sick past.

Speaking with the Sunday World after Murphy was named as a suspect in the Deirdre Jacob investigation in 2018, the woman told the Sunday World she no longer had any contact with the rapist.

“I’m aware of it from what I read in the papers,” she told the Sunday World of her former boyfriend’s links to the Jacob case.

“But to be honest it [Larry]is a part of my life I have put behind me. I just want to get on with the rest of my life now.”

When gardaí travelled to London in 2018 to interview Murphy about his alleged prison confession to a cellmate, Murphy refused to cooperate.

It’s understood he remains living in London.