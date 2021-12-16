Services are resuming as normal in the hospital, the Coombe confirmed.

The Coombe Hospital has been the subject of a ransomware cyberattack overnight, the hospital has confirmed.

The maternity and infants hospital said that services are continuing as normal despite the cyberattack on Wednesday night.

The hospital isolated and locked down its IT services once the attack was discovered “on a precautionary basis” and is working with the HSE to resolve the issue.

The HSE has also confirmed it is assessing whether this will have a broader impact on the health service.

“We can confirm that the Coombe has been the subject of a cyberattack overnight. We wish to reassure all accessing our services that services are continuing as normal,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

“We have locked down our IT systems on a precautionary basis & are working with the HSE to resolve this matter”.

The HSE confirmed that the attack has impacted several systems within the hospital’s IT infrastructure and that its personnel are now working with the Coombe, which has been disconnected from the national network as a precaution.

"At this point we have not seen evidence of an impact external to the Coombe Hospital but we are continuing, with external support, to assess whether there is any broader impact. We will share further information as we have it,” a HSE spokesperson said.

This comes just days after a PWC report on the May cyberattack on the HSE found that the health service had a “frail IT system” and said “the HSE has a very low level of cyber security maturity”.

The expert review of the HSE cyber attack found the Russian gang entered the system in March after sending a contaminated email to a HSE member of staff.

The report found the HSE was easy prey for such an attack.

The HSE said it now has 24/7 expert watch but it needs a huge investment to improve its protection including the hiring of expertise.

