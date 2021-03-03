Raise funeral numbers to 25 for the sake of grieving families, say Catholic bishops in response to Level 5 restrictions

Archbishop Michael Neary is among the six bishops calling for changes to the Covid restrictions. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Six catholic bishops in the west of Ireland have called on the Government to overturn the cap of 10 mourners permitted at funerals under Covid restrictions and increase the number to 25.

In a strongly worded statement today, the six bishops said they found it “very difficult” to support the Government’s five-stage plan, ‘Covid-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021: The Path Ahead’ over the funeral cap and the lack of clarity over the return to the public celebration of the sacraments.

“We believe that a modest increase to 25 would, without compromising safety, bring much consolation to grieving families,” they said.

They also announced the deferral of this year’s Confirmations in their dioceses until the autumn and encouraged parishes to do the same for Holy Communions.

“In so far as the Government plan currently offers no clarity about when we might expect to return to public Sacramental life, we find it difficult to have any confidence that the Sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation can be celebrated before the end of the present school year,” the bishops said.

Their pastoral message is published in the week that marks the first anniversary of the appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The bishops said they were reaching out to the people of the six dioceses of the Tuam Province “given the tragic loss of so many lives” in so many parish communities in the region.

“All of us appreciate the efforts and the sacrifices of those in our community who provide essential services. For many people, however, the continued high level of restriction poses practical and emotional challenges.”

As church leaders, they said they had consistently supported the public health restrictions on the grounds that they serve the common good but added that this did not mean that they cannot or should not speak out when they believe that something seems unfair or could be done better.

“We have consistently made representations, not only for the timely reopening of the public pastoral life of the Church, but also for better protection for elderly residents in nursing homes, for equity in the delivery of critical care in our hospitals and for a fair distribution of vaccines both in our own society and in the wider world.”

Though accepting that now is not the time for a major reopening of society, they highlighted their difficulties with ‘Covid-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021: The Path Ahead’.

“There are two things in this plan which we find very difficult to support. One of those is the fact that at Level 5, all funerals are still limited to 10 people.”

Their other concern is that public worship is still excluded even at Level 3. “This would suggest that we may not have the opportunity to celebrate mass together for months to come. It ignores the important contribution of communal worship to the mental and spiritual well-being of people of faith. The fundamental importance of Holy Week and Easter for all Christians, makes the prohibition of public worship particularly painful.”

As Christians, the bishops said they were obliged to obey these regulations, but they underlined that it was their responsibility as church leaders to make the case for change.

“We will continue to make fair and reasonable representation and we encourage you to do likewise,” Archbishop Michael Neary, Bishop John Fleming, Bishop Michael Duignan, Bishop Brendan Kelly, Bishop Kevin Doran, and Bishop Paul Dempsey said.

