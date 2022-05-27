Rainbow Project campaigner John O’Doherty warns against gay stigmatisation over monkeypox outbreak

Members of the gay community must not be stigmatised over the monkeypox outbreak following the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland, a campaigner has warned.

The Department of Health has been working with LGBT+ organisations here in a desperate bid to stop the virus spreading, which is mostly affecting gay and bisexual men.

John O’Doherty from the Rainbow Project said sensitivity is required, as the community is still recovering from past stigmas surrounding HIV/AIDS.

“It’s a chance of fate that this disease is presenting among gay and bisexual men, but the reality is that’s where these cases have occurred,” he said.

“There’s every chance that someone who’s been infected will have had sexual contact afterwards — those people will need to be notified and should get tested at a GUM clinic.”

However, the gay rights champion insisted no one should be shamed if experiencing monkeypox symptoms, which mimic those of syphilis and HIV.

“Flu like symptoms and rashes on genitals are associated with some serious STDs,” Mr O’Doherty said.

“No one should experience stigma for getting checked by sexual health professionals. It’s those who don’t get checked who should be stigmatised.”

It comes after Dr Gillian Armstrong from the Public Health Agency appealed particularly to gay and bisexual men to be vigilant. “This spreads through very close person-to-person contact and items such as bed linen,” she said. “Anyone who has developed an unusual rash or legion on their skin — in particular the genital area, especially anyone who has changed their sexual partner — should limit their interactions with others and contact their GUM clinic or GP.

“We are seeing a notable number of cases among men who have sex with men.”

The head of health protection said high risk contacts of confirmed cases will be asked to self-isolate and offered a vaccine if necessary.

“This isn’t like Covid,” she explained. “Less than 10pc of household contacts will catch it.”

Health chiefs admit they are baffled over the mystifying outbreak being blamed on super-spreader events in southern Europe.

The identification of 90 cases in the UK coincides with rising rates of sudden onset hepatitis in children around the world.

A total of 16 young people here have fallen ill here, with one undergoing a liver transplant in Great Britain, where 11 children have required a new organ.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer admitted it is concerning as he promised “the best scientific and public health minds” are investigating possible causes, with adenovirus the prime suspect. “It’s a diagnosis of exclusion at this point,” Prof Sir Michael McBride said.

Experts are also exploring other causes including toxins and environmental factors, but have ruled out Covid vaccines.

Dr McBride warned other pathogens are expected to emerge as a result of low post-pandemic immunity levels and changing social habits.

“If people aren’t exposed to viruses in early childhood — or for a while — the immune system can respond differently or even to go into overdrive.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s chief scientific officer has warned that “stubbornly high” Covid-19 infection rates will cause a bump in the road towards the end of the year.

Prof Ian Young said there is no significant change in the monkeypox virus to explain its spread but said further cases of the West Africa strain of the virus, which has a low mortality rate, are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.