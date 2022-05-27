| 10.6°C Dublin

Rainbow Project campaigner John O’Doherty warns against gay stigmatisation over monkeypox outbreak

He insists nobody should be shamed if experiencing symptoms

Brett Campbell

Members of the gay community must not be stigmatised over the monkeypox outbreak following the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland, a campaigner has warned.

The Department of Health has been working with LGBT+ organisations here in a desperate bid to stop the virus spreading, which is mostly affecting gay and bisexual men.

