Rain showers to be replaced by frost and ice in Arctic chill

IRELAND'S wild opening to spring will continue with torrential showers set to be replaced by icy temperatures and crisp sunshine.

We will face another 72 hours of rain showers before dry spells and bright sunshine is ushered in for the weekend.

However, Met Éireann warned that temperatures could plummet by seven degrees over the next few days as the mercury is set to fall to minus 3C on Friday night and into Saturday morning with widespread frost and ice likely.

Over the next 24 hours, a gale warning will remain in place for Irish coastal waters with winds potentially reaching gale force eight – with a rainfall warning having expired.

Met Éireann's Paul Downes said Ireland is set for further unsettled weather over the coming days.

"Wednesday will see sunny spells across the midlands, south and east early in the day. However, showery spells of rain elsewhere will become fairly widespread into the afternoon. Rain will turn heavy at times across the west later with possible spot flooding," he said.

Temperatures will hover between 3C and 9C, being significantly cooler across Ulster.

"On Wednesday night, bands of rain or showers will continue overnight clearing to the north east by morning with occasional clear spells developing in the west and south.

"Thursday will prove mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain though some clear spells may develop later over Munster."

Temperatures will again range from 4C to 9C.

Overnight, showers will largely persist over coastal counties though they could become wintry near higher ground in the north.

It will feel colder with temperatures dropping close to freezing with a risk of ground frost in some areas.

"Friday will see scattered showers, some possibly wintry, most frequent in the northwest. There will be good dry periods with sunshine developing during the afternoon, mostly in the midlands and south and highest temperatures of 3C to 6C."

However, it will turn substantially colder over Friday night.

"There will be scattered wintry showers in the north west, otherwise mostly dry with clear spells and just the risk of a wintry shower and lowest temperatures of minus 3C to 2C with frost and some icy patches."

"Saturday will be mostly dry with sunny spells though there will be a risk of scattered showers in northern and eastern coastal counties."

Dublin, the east and south will see the best of the spring sunshine though there will be a risk of some spells of rain.

The weekend and early part of next week is likely to prove quite cold with northerly winds bringing wintry showers and a hard ground frost overnight.

