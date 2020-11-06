Radon levels in family home in Sligo were equivalent to having 15 chest x-rays every day

A HOUSEHOLD was exposed to radiation levels equivalent to having 15 chest x-rays every day because of radon gas in the ground beneath their home.

The dose was 22 times higher than the level regarded as acceptable and left the occupants of the Sligo property at increased risk of lung cancer.

The problem was discovered early this year during a standard radon test which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is urging all householders to carry out, particularly with all the extra time people are spending at home because of coronavirus.

Around 300 lung cancer cases in Ireland each year are linked to exposure to radon, making it the second most common cause of lung cancer after smoking.

Read More

Read More

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that rises out many kinds of rock and soil, although granite tends to have higher concentrations.

Homes built without modern radon barriers in their foundations, which is the majority of homes in this country, or those with underfloor cracks and gaps or openings around service pipes, can let the gas seep inside where it builds up to potentially dangerous levels.

It has no colour, taste or smell so the only way to know if it is present or how much there might be is to carry out a test with a kit that, for the average home, costs about €50.

The EPA said many families were unknowingly living with unsafe levels of radon. It maintains a map at radon.ie to show where the highest concentrations of radon are and how to order a test kit, but warned anywhere could be a hotspot.

“Radon is everywhere but is only a problem if it is ignored,” said radiological protection scientist Alison Dowdall.

She said fixing the problem was relatively straightforward and may only require better ventilation although installation of a sump may be needed for high radon levels.

“Now more than ever, as people spend more time at home, we would urge everyone to take action on radon, improve your indoor air quality and keep your home safe from this cancer-causing gas,” she said.

The radon map shows high concentrations of radon are most widespread in counties Wicklow, Wexford, Galway and Mayo but there are areas of concern all over the country.

Online Editors