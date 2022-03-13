Racheal Diyaolu on her arrival home from Ukraine: ‘I haven’t fully processed the fact that I was in a warzone’

Carlow Student Racheal Diyaolu has said while she’s relieved to be home, she has still not fully processed everything she went through fleeing Ukraine.

The 19-year-old flew into Dublin Airport on Thursday night and was reunited with her family.

“The first day I was still a bit dazed and confused because it was a bit of a shock being back home but now I’m just really happy spending time with friends and family,” she told Independent.ie.

“I haven’t fully processed it yet like the fact that I was in a warzone, I think it’s still going to take me quite a while to process that fully but I’m in a good place mentally, so I think that’s all that really matters.

“It’s crazy to think that this time last week I was trying to get out and now I’m back home.”

The medical student was rescued on Monday along with her Nigerian friends Roycee Iloielunachi and Anolajuwon Solarin, by two Scottish gardeners who drove them out of the city.

The students had been trapped in the university city Sumy since the invasion began 16 days ago.

Joe McCarthy (55) and Gary Taylor (45), who run Ready2Rock landscaping in Falkirk, volunteered to get the students out of Sumy and have been posting video updates on their TikTok page.

As well as rescuing Ms Diyaolu and her two friends, Mr McCarthy and Mr Taylor rescued a mother and her son and an elderly couple.

Ms Diyaolu’s sister Christiana started a GoFundMe to raise funds while her sister was trapped in Ukraine, and she has raised a total of €4,600.

The pair have decided to give half of the money to their rescuers Joe and Gary as they remain in Ukraine trying to help others. The remainder will be split between two charities.

“We’ve decided to give half of it to Joe and Gary and the other half will be split equally between two charities which are Unicef Ireland and the Irish Red Cross,” she said.

“They’ll (Joe and Gary) be definitely putting it towards just rescuing as many people as they can because as soon as they dropped us off, they were onto their next mission. They’re just so determined to help as many people as they can.

“They’re just going to try and stay there for as long as they can until their money runs out essentially.”

Ms Diyaolu said it is the “biggest relief” to know that she will be able to continue her education in Ireland.

“It’s the biggest relief that I won’t have to go out into another European country trying to find a way to continue with my studies. To know that I can stay here and be close to my family is definitely a relief,” she said.

“I don’t have much information myself, but I think in the coming days and weeks we’ll be given more information on how we’ll get to continue with our education.”

Ms Diyaolu said her two Nigerian friends Roycee and Anolajuwon are safe with relatives in Europe.

She said it will be “bittersweet” for them not to continue their education together.

“They’ll all be scattered across the globe now trying to continue their education, which is really bittersweet knowing that I won’t get to continue with the group I had because we did form a really good connection, so we’ll definitely stay in contact, but it won’t be the same knowing we won’t be doing medicine together,” she said.

Ms Diyaolu said she was looking forward to enjoying some of her favourite Irish meals when she arrived home.

“I think just a lot of Irish food, I missed that definitely you know a good Chinese and a full Irish breakfast. Just even going around my town because I haven’t been home in such a long time so looking forward to seeing familiar sights,” she said.