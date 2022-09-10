Queen Elizabeth was a pillar of consistency but her reign was littered with controversy

Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a pillar of consistency during her unrivalled 70-year reign as monarch.

Thrust into the role at the tender age of 25 following her father King George VI’s death, she would serve as queen for the term of no less than 15 prime ministers.

While the queen is revered as one of Britain’s finest monarchs, her reign was not without scandals, brought largely by her extended family.

Some of the most prominent crises have occurred in recent years while others have been brought to light once more due to the recent hit Netflix series The Crown.

The Irish Independent has compiled eight of the most controversial episodes of the queen’s long reign.

Prince Andrew accusations

The queen’s second son – British tabloids dubbed him “Airmiles Andy” or “Randy Andy” for his playboy lifestyle – hit the headlines in 2011, when his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein came to prominence after the US financier was convicted of child sex offences.

Andrew was forced to step down from a role as Britain’s roving trade ambassador.

In 2017, Virginia Giuffre alleged she had been forced to have sex with the prince while a minor. Andrew denied the claim. These questions grew after Epstein took his own life in prison in 2019 while being held on sex-trafficking charges.

In a bid to clear his name, Andrew gave a disastrous interview to the BBC, after which he was forced to step away from royal duties.

In 2021, Ms Giuffre sued Andrew directly over allegations he had sexually assaulted and battered her.

Last January he was stripped of his military links and of “His Royal Highness” title. In February, Andrew settled the lawsuit while not admitting any wrongdoing.

Charles and Diana divorce

One of the greatest scandals in the history of the royal family was the failed marriage of now King Charles III and his first wife Diana, and his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles with whom he had an affair and later married after Diana’s death.

Charles and Diana’s wedding was followed by numerous stories in tabloids as their relationship fell to pieces. A 1992 book by Andrew Morton, for which he later confirmed Diana had been his prime source, revealed the marriage was irreparable and that she had suffered eating disorders and been driven to suicide attempts.

After their separation, both gave TV interviews in which they admitted infidelity, with Diana saying she had an affair with military officer James Hewitt, and that there had been “three of us” in the marriage – a reference to Camilla.

Death of Princess Diana

The darling of the British public, Diana’s death in 1997 rocked the UK to its core.

The queen’s handling of the death came in for criticism when initially, the Union Jack above Buckingham Palace was not lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect and she did not immediately return to the palace from Balmoral once news of Diana’s death broke.

Duchess of York scandal

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he still lives in the Royal Lodge in Windsor, had a very public breakup in 1992.

“Fergie”, as the Duchess is known, was pictured topless on the front page of a newspaper, having her toes sucked by wealthy US businessman John Bryan by the pool of a French villa.

The Queen described the year as an “annus horribilis”.

Megxit

One of the biggest blows to the modern monarchy came when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stood down from royal duties in 2020.

This was seen as the couple shunning the royal family, and the scandal further intensified when they gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey.

The couple, who claimed to be unhappy with the intrusion and media focus on their lives, moved to Los Angeles then launched a devastating attack on the royals and Buckingham Palace in the TV interview with Oprah, which included allegations of racism and Meghan saying she had been pushed to the brink of suicide.

The couple said a member of the family asked “what colour their child would be?”.

Harry also said his father Charles and elder brother William were trapped in the royal family.

Marriage to Prince Philip

Before ascending to the throne, Queen Elizabeth married Greek Prince Philip, a marriage not without its fair share of controversy.

Philip, a British Royal Navy Officer during World War II, had sisters married to German aristocrats who were members of the Nazi party.

As such, none of his German relatives were invited to their wedding.

In her early years on the throne, the marriage was dogged by rumours that he was having affairs.

While Philip was on a tour of the Commonwealth in 1957, his private secretary Mike Parker quit after his wife filed for divorce, leading to speculation about the queen’s husband himself.

Princess Margaret

During the early years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, her younger sister Margaret was at the centre of many scandals that rocked the monarchy.

A rebellious beauty, Margaret was forced to call off a proposed marriage in 1955 because, as a divorced man, he was deemed unsuitable by the stiff conventions of the time.

Instead, she married society photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones, who assumed the title Lord Snowdon. That marriage ended after her fling with landscape gardener Roddy Llewellyn, who was 18 years her junior.

Ascension path

Had another royal scandal never occurred in the form of King Edward VIII’s abdication to marry an American woman, Elizabeth would never have become queen.

Edward knew he had to choose between the love of his life, American Wallis Simpson, and being king.

As Wallis was a divorcee, she would never be accepted as wife of the king.

Edward chose love and abdicated just 325 days into his reign in December 1936.

His younger brother, the Queen’s father, ascended to the throne to become King George VI – and Elizabeth became heir presumptive until he died in 1952.