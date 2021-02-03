TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said people arriving from overseas who must quarantine at home will not have to self-isolate away from members of their household for 14 days - contradicting earlier comments by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Varadkar has also confirmed that an arrival from overseas will be free from quarantine five days after they arrive into the State provided that they test negative for Covid-19.

This contradicts earlier comments from Mr Donnelly who told Newstalk those returning from abroad and living in shared accommodation are “a risk to others” and must self-isolate for 14 days.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar explained that there was an equivalence between a person arriving into the State with a negative PCR text within the previous 72 hours and a person who is a close contact of a positive case.

“You’re required to restrict your movements, so this is the equivalent of somebody who is a close contact, yes they have come in from overseas but they have tested negative,” he said.

He confirmed that a negative PCR test five days after arriving into the State would free a person from the quarantine requirements.

Mr Varadkar said issues related to enforcement of home quarantine would have to be worked out over the “the next couple of days and couple of weeks”.

He said gardaí could call to people’s homes to enforce the new rules, but that other countries had provided services to people who needed help with groceries or to put the bins out.

“They'll provide a service, with a check up on somebody and help them to maintain home quarantine but there will also be enforcement as well," he said.

"That’s exactly the kind of thing we’re going to have to work out over the next couple of days because logically [it should be] public health but they have other things to do as well.”

Outlining the Government’s plans for quarantine of overseas arrivals, Mr Varadkar that those coming from "higher risk” 'schedule two' countries, likely to be South Africa and Latin American nations, would be locked in a hotel room for 14 days, will be tested, but regardless of the result will be required to stay there for the two-week duration.

Mr Varadkar said that the hotel at Citywest was ready and that the adjoining golf hotel there was “our first port of call” but said he anticipated more venues would be needed.

“We will need other hotels as well, perhaps near the airport, particularly if we add more countries to the schedule two list which I anticipate we will do over the course of the next few weeks and months,” he said.

“It is a big logistical operation you know people do need to bear that in mind. Mandatory hotel quarantine is a euphemism in a way, it involves armed guards, it involves security, it involves people being detained in a locked room for 14 days, their meals have to be provided.

"There's issues around mental health and what can happen to people when you're detained for 14 days, there's issues around their medical care, testing, all those things need to be done and done well.”

He said those coming from ‘schedule one’ countries, which would be classed as lower risk, would be required to quarantine at home. Mr Varadkar said that primary and secondary legislation would be required for the new quarantine regime.

“I would be afraid to live in a country where the government could detain anyone for 14 days against their will without passing a law,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said the regime would be important at a point when daily case numbers in the State are lower.

“If we get down to the point, let’s hope that we do, sometime in March or April, that we get new cases down to 15 or 20 or 10 or whatever rate you can imagine us getting to, it's really at that point, the risk of reimportation and reseeding becomes a major risk, as opposed to a risk, and we need to make sure that we have all the arrangements in place by then and I am keen that momentum is maintained.”

