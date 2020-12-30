Q&A: What does a full Level 5 full lockdown look like?

Gardai talk with members of the public as they conduct checks on pedestrians and motorists in Dublin city centre on April 8, 2020, as life in Ireland continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AP via Getty Images)...I

The Taoiseach is set to make an announcement this evening to announce the latest Level 5 measures after an emergency Cabinet meeting concludes.

The third wave of Covid 19 is now rampant throughout the country, even after health chiefs asked people to reconsider their plans over the festive period.

Yesterday saw the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 1,546 and there have been 57 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 454 people in hospital, with 34 in ICU.

A total of 103,702 people were tested in Ireland last week, reaching the country’s testing capacity.

Prior to Christmas, Level 5 restrictions with some modifications were agreed by Cabinet - which saw restaurants and gastropubs close, however non-essential retail and gyms were allowed to stay open and travel limits extended to within the county.

However, a full Level 5 is on the cards for the New Year, the details of which will be announced by Government later on today.

Here’s what we know so far…

Restaurants

Restaurants and bars serving food will remain closed, only open for takeaway and delivery services.

Pubs

‘Wet pubs’ or pubs only serving alcohol, will not reopen during this period.

Sport

Gyms and other fitness facilities are expected to close. While outdoor golf and tennis were allowed under the recent restrictions, these are now in doubt.

Religious services

Churches will likely remain open for private prayer but no more than that. While Christmas Day masses saw some parishes sell tickets to limit numbers, masses are no longer taking place.

Travel

The Cabinet is likely to agree to a 5km travel limit - this means that there should be no non-essential travel beyond a 5km radius of a person’s home. The ban on travelling to and from the UK, where the new coronavirus variant is rampant, is also to be extended.

Shops

Non-essential retail, such as clothing retailers, are expected to close.

Household visits

Currently, you can have visits from one other household to your home up to December 31. However this could be reduced sooner as the Government is concerned about New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Cinemas and galleries

These will be closed, with libraries accessible online.

Schools

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said that Government is committed to keeping schools open.

Online Editors