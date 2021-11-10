| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pupils’ rate your teacher videos ‘may be criminal’

Police were notified after a video was posted on the social media platform TikTok Expand

Close

Police were notified after a video was posted on the social media platform TikTok

Police were notified after a video was posted on the social media platform TikTok

Police were notified after a video was posted on the social media platform TikTok

Mark Bain

The PSNI has warned that school pupils posting online videos as part of a ‘rate your teacher’ craze could be committing crimes with some of their defamatory or malicious comments.

One school in Co Armagh has already notified police about a video, posted on the social media platform TikTok, in which a teacher was targeted with harmful and damaging comments.

The Belfast Telegraph reported yesterday how Lurgan Junior High School has contacted police over the content of one of the videos, though more schools are understood to have been affected.

Most Watched

Privacy