Pupils’ rate your teacher videos ‘may be criminal’

The PSNI has warned that school pupils posting online videos as part of a ‘rate your teacher’ craze could be committing crimes with some of their defamatory or malicious comments.

One school in Co Armagh has already notified police about a video, posted on the social media platform TikTok, in which a teacher was targeted with harmful and damaging comments.

The Belfast Telegraph reported yesterday how Lurgan Junior High School has contacted police over the content of one of the videos, though more schools are understood to have been affected.

Police have now warned pupils that the videos are “causing real distress” and that some of the content was “abusive and may constitute a crime under misuse of telecommunications or harassment”.

Teaching union NASUWT said that there were already reports of some teachers off sick as a result of videos posted, and the PSNI confirmed it had received reports of a number of incidents where fake Tik Tok accounts for local schools had been set up.

Justin McCamphill, northern official with the NASUWT, said the trend had begun after the Halloween school break, but the number of reports had risen significantly in the last few days.

“We are calling on school principals and governors to co-operate with the PSNI to ensure this activity can be properly investigated,” he said.

“We warn parents and pupils that they need to be aware of the consequences of this.

“Young people may be competing with each other by making potentially defamatory comments without thinking of the stress they are causing.

“The content ranges from mild to extreme videos, including clearly criminal content, although all of it is uncomfortable for teachers.

“Parents should be aware of their young peoples’ activities, while schools and employing authorities should act because of the extreme distress caused in some cases.

The PSNI said the accounts had posted images of school staff, some with inappropriate comments.

“While those involved may not see the harm in their actions, they are causing real distress to the individuals targeted,” the PSNI added.

Both the Department of Education and the Education Authority (EA) said they are monitoring the situation.

“We are aware of this growing online trend which is completely unacceptable,” the EA said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide relevant support and guidance as appropriate.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was at the headquarters of INEQE Safeguarding Group on Tuesday for the launch of a Safer Schools NI app which aims to tackle online bullying and safeguarding issues.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The issue of safeguarding and child protection is a key priority for the minister.

“The Safer Schools NI app launched today is a further example of the importance of access to proper safeguarding resources for teachers, parents/carers, children and young people.

“The app supplements the safeguarding and child protection support already provided to schools by giving up-to-date advice and support on topical issues from safeguarding experts.”