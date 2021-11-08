| 10.6°C Dublin

PUP leader Billy Hutchinson says unionists ‘can no longer back Good Friday Agreement’

PUP leader Hutchinson brands principle of consent in 1998 deal ‘a deceptive snare’

The PUP&rsquo;s Billy Hutchinson was a member of the loyaist negotiating team for the Good Friday Agreement. Credit: Liam McBurney Expand

Allison Morris

Progressive Unionist Party leader and one of the loyalist negotiating team at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, Billy Hutchinson has said that there is no longer a basis for unionist support of the 1998 accord due to the manner it has been implemented.

In a detailed statement released today, the former loyalist prisoner will claim that the principle of consent contained within the Northern Ireland Act legislation has been shown to be a “deceptive snare” due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that is aimed at protecting “merely the symbolism rather than substance of the union”.

“In the years leading up to the signing of the Belfast Agreement, including the difficult years of ceasefires and the first stages of negotiations, I stretched myself personally and the Progressive Unionist Party and loyalism more generally took brave steps in pursuit of securing a lasting peace in Northern Ireland,” Mr Hutchinson will say.

