PUP leader Billy Hutchinson says unionists ‘can no longer back Good Friday Agreement’

Progressive Unionist Party leader and one of the loyalist negotiating team at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, Billy Hutchinson has said that there is no longer a basis for unionist support of the 1998 accord due to the manner it has been implemented.

In a detailed statement released today, the former loyalist prisoner will claim that the principle of consent contained within the Northern Ireland Act legislation has been shown to be a “deceptive snare” due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that is aimed at protecting “merely the symbolism rather than substance of the union”.

“In the years leading up to the signing of the Belfast Agreement, including the difficult years of ceasefires and the first stages of negotiations, I stretched myself personally and the Progressive Unionist Party and loyalism more generally took brave steps in pursuit of securing a lasting peace in Northern Ireland,” Mr Hutchinson will say.

“This required compromise and delivering support for such compromise required significant persuasion across the loyalist family.

Read More

“Whilst we as political leaders within the Progressive Unionist Party succeeded in bringing sufficient numbers of our community along on this journey, it is nevertheless a well-documented fact that there was a significant number within the broad unionist family who for various reasons were resolutely opposed to the terms of the Agreement and who voted no in 1998.”

Hutchinson, now a Belfast councillor was part of the loyalist negotiating team during the peace talks leading up to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, he was also elected to the first Assembly along with party colleague, the late David Ervine.

Earlier this year the Loyalist Communities Council, which represents the views of members of the three main loyalist paramilitary groups said it was withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement as a direct consequence of the NI Protocol.

The statement by the PUP goes one step further and claiming loyalists have been “morally blackmailed” into supporting the political process — which they say is weighed in favour of nationalism — and that opposition to that process is presented as “opposition to peace”.

The PUP leader will reaffirm his commitment to peace, but seek to untangle this from any commitment to “acquiesce to the political process”. The statement sets out a number of “key principles” which the PUP leader says must be adhered to in order to “correct” the imbalance in the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Hutchinson states that loyalists now believe the 1998 agreement has been interpreted in “favour of nationalism’s political aspirations”.

“It is expected that unionism will, and should, collectively participate in the incremental weakening of the Union, and any political resistance to such participation in what plainly amounts to constitutional self-harm is presented as opposition to peace” the statement will say.

The PUP leader states that he has an overriding duty to use “all political and legal tools” at his disposal to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

The statement seen by the Belfast Telegraph also states that loyalists signed up to the Belfast Agreement on the basis that the “principle of consent” protected the substance of Union, but the protocol had shown the key guarantee was in fact merely symbolic.

While the PUP is the first pro-agreement unionist party to withdraw support for the Good Friday Agreement as a direct result of the protocol, the statement will put pressure on the DUP who need to keep working class loyalist areas on board ahead of next May’s assembly election.

Mr Hutchinson will say that it his view that “if, as is currently the case, the constitutional guarantee is not as was promised to the unionist community in 1998, then there is no basis for unionist support for the Belfast Agreement”.

A senior loyalist source said: “This is a serious, well considered and important constitutional contribution by Billy Hutchinson. His statement sets out a position which carries moral authority given his own personal role, and that of the PUP, in delivering the Belfast Agreement but also provides a depth of analysis from loyalism that really crystalises why the current political situation is unsustainable.

“The fact is that the Union is no longer safe, and the PUP are presenting a political analysis and blueprint for how to correct that serious issue for unionism.”

In a letter to party members on Sunday, Mr Hutchinson stated that his statement would be a “significant and far reaching constitutional contribution”.