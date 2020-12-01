PUP Christmas bonus: what’s it worth, who gets it and when is it being paid?

If you’re on the top rate of the pandemic payment of €350, you’ll get €700

THIS year’s Christmas bonus is the biggest in history. It’ll cost more than ever before, mainly because many of those forced to stop working during the pandemic will qualify for it.

What is it?

The bonus is extra cash paid by the Department of Social Protection to social welfare recipients in early December.

What’s it worth?

It’s a 100pc bonus. This means those who are entitled to it get a bonus worth an extra week’s payment. So they will get double their usual amount that week.

If you’re on the top rate of the pandemic payment of €350, you’ll get €700.

The minimum payment is €20.

How many people are getting it?

It’ll be paid to over 1.6 million people this year.

When’s it being paid?

It will be paid in the week beginning December 7 – that’s next week.

Do I have to apply for it?

No. If you qualify, it’s paid automatically.

How much will it cost the state?

A record €390m.

Will I get it if I’m on the pandemic unemployment payment?

You will if you’ve been on the payment for at least four months (17 weeks) since March. Normally, you would have to be on the dole for 15 months before you would get it.

It’s estimated that 311,270 people who have received the pandemic payment will get it, at a cost of over €93m.

This means around 90pc of those receiving it now will get it.

What happens if I’m going back to work this week?

Don’t panic, you’ll still get it once you meet the 17-week requirement. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said that anyone receiving the pandemic payment for any one day between Friday November 27 and Thursday December 3 “can rest assured” they will get the bonus on Tuesday December 8.

According to a department statement: “For example, that means people who went back to work this Monday or Tuesday will still receive the Christmas Bonus as they worked at least one day during the said period.”

Does this mean those on ordinary jobseeker payments have to be out of work longer than those on PUP to get it?

No, the same criteria are being used for them. In previous years, they would have had to be out of work for at least 15 months to qualify.

What kind of claimants get it?

It will be paid to long-term social welfare recipients, including pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents. The list includes those receiving the following:

– State pensions and widow’s/widower’s/surviving civil partner’s pensions.

– Invalidity pension, blind pension, disability allowance, carer’s allowance, carer’s benefit, partial capacity benefit, disablement benefit, domiciliary care allowance and guardian’s payments.

– One-parent family payment, long-term jobseeker’s allowance, jobseeker’s transition payment, deserted wife’s benefit and allowance, and farm assist.

– Back-to-work enterprise allowance, community employment, rural social scheme, Tús, gateway and job initiative, supplementary welfare allowance, daily expenses allowance, Magdalene Commission Scheme.

– Pandemic unemployment payment and jobseeker schemes.

What has the minister got to say about it?

Minister Humphreys has urged people to spend the bonus locally to support businesses that are re-opening. “I would strongly encourage people to spend their Christmas Bonus locally this year and support our local shops and businesses in our towns and villages throughout the country,” she said. “This will be a €390m injection into the Irish economy at a time when many small businesses will be reopening their doors as restrictions are eased.”

