Pubs opening could lead to more house parties, Varadkar tells Dáil

The opening of pubs for Christmas could lead to an increase in house parties and higher risk of Covid-19 infection in the population, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar questioned the logic that the availability of alcohol in a “controlled” pub setting, overseen by responsible publicans, would reduce the contagion by discouraging the house parties that would be held in the absence of trading establishments.

“Just because people can gather in a pub, doesn't mean that an equal number of home gatherings won't happen,” Mr Varadkar said ahead of a crucial meeting this afternoon of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid, with a full Cabinet meeting to decide tomorrow on the question of relaxed hospitality restrictions for the Christmas period.

Mr Varadkar said the re-opening of pubs, with ‘wet’ premises closed for over eight months in Dublin, could lead to a higher number of house parties during the season.

The comments came in response to Independent TD Michael Lowry who said that alcohol would be consumed one way or another over Christmas, and responsible publicans would ensure that the proper rules are followed.

They knew how to handle the public and would police their customers, giving a guarantee that the pub would “do it the way it should be done”.

The Tipperary TD said: “I would say that publicans have generations of experienced and are trustworthy.”

Mr Varadkar replied that the Cabinet Covid subcommittee is meeting today and will report to a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow “and after that we’ll be able to make a decision on what can and cannot reopen in December.”

He added: “No decisions are yet made in relation to restaurants or pubs, or hotels at this stage. Whatever happens we’ll make sure that financial supports like the employment wage subsidy scheme, and like the CRSS, remain in place for businesses that can't open.

“I will make sure that happens as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment. I am sympathetic to this argument that pub is a controlled environment, and people are less likely to interact there than they would, for example, at a house party or home gathering.

“In fact, it's very possible that people having spent a few hours, or a night in the pub will then retire to somebody’s house and have the party there. So I don't think this idea that if you open the pubs there’ll be fewer has parties necessarily is true. You might actually end up with the same number (of house parties) or even more, and therefore increase risk.”

