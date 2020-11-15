‘Pubs can’t just open for Christmas and then be expected to shut down again’ – push back on possible restrictions after the holidays

It’s not practical for pubs to open for a short period during Christmas only to close them again due to another lockdown afterwards, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) warned.

CEO Padraig Cribben also said that pubs need to have indoor drinking and dining in order for it to be viable for them to reopen in December.

“There are substantial costs in opening up and even greater costs in closing down – loss of draught stock, etc, that make short periods of trading unviable,” he said. “It also causes great stress for publicans and staff alike.”

“Why would staff want to come off the PUP for a short period and then face the anguish and delays of getting back on.”

A spokesperson from the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) echoed this sentiment, and added that a distinction can’t be made between opening food pubs and wet pubs.

“That will create pressure, because then you’re going to have less pubs open across the country, you’re going to have some towns and villages across the country that have no pubs open whatsoever,” he said. “There should be no effort made to exclude the food pubs from the traditional pubs and any move along those lines would be breaking the commitments made by the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.”

Back in September when Dublin’s hospitality sector went under lockdown, the LVA said that they had a conference call where Dr Glynn stated that food pubs and wet pubs would reopen together, when restrictions for pubs are lifted.

Mr Cribben equally emphasised the importance of the government following through with this.

“It is imperative that he does,” he said. “It is important that the demand be spread over as large a number of outlets as possible. All outlets are entitled to trade on equal terms.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One yesterday, Mr Cribben also said that if pubs remain closed, people in the border counties will travel to the north instead.

“And you’re actually going to end up in a very simple situation, you will have people from the south going north, going to the pubs, going to the hotels, etc,” he said.

“And there is no doubt that in a setting where the level of infection is four times higher, it’s actually going to bring it back down south again.”

He argued that it would be safer for people to meet in the controlled environment of a pub over Christmas, rather than the homes of friends and family. The spokesperson from LVA similarly mentioned the safety measures put in place by many pubs.

“When the pubs have been open, what they’ve shown per the Garda report, is that the vast, vast, majority of publicans are in complete compliance with the guidelines,” he said. “If the pubs are open in advance for Christmas, we would expect that to continue.”

Minister Darragh O’Brien said yesterday that no plans have been made as of yet, although Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier insisted “not everybody will be on the lash for Christmas”.

Online Editors