Publication of Sinn Féin’s border poll talks bid with Saoradh is ‘exploitation of our Lyra’s murder’, says journalist’s sister

Garrett Hargan

The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has questioned the timing of a revelation about Sinn Fein’s engagement with republican party Saoradh ahead of the election.

Nichola McKee-Corner described it as “exploitation of our Lyra’s murder” for political purposes.

