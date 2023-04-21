Public warned to avoid gulls ahead of summer season

Rentokil said the late spring and early summer period is subject to an increase in activity from gulls.

Members of public are being warned to treat gulls and other “pest birds” with caution as the summer period approaches.

In particular, those living in coastal urban areas have been advised of an increase in activity of these birds during the summer months, which will likely lead to greater interactions with the public.

Pest control provider has issued top tips to help avoid any unwanted interactions with these birds in the months ahead.

The company said the late spring and early summer period is subject to an increase in activity from gulls, as the birds typically lay their eggs in April and May, which then hatch in June.

The birds can become extremely aggressive and protective of their nests, eggs and young chicks during this period, Rentokil has warned.

It said gulls also tend to become more active at this time and undeterred by human activity as they begin to search for food for their young.

Urban areas offer pest birds easy access to food waste and tall buildings can mimic the high cliff tops that gulls would traditionally nest on.

Gull droppings, also known as guano, also present a hazard as they can contain bacteria including E. coli and Salmonella and can lead to the spread of infection through surface contamination or inhaling bacteria from dried droppings.

These pathogens can also be transferred by bird mites, which can bite both people and birds.

The nests and roosting sites of pest birds attract a number of pest insects such as bird mites, textile beetles and fleas, so the presence of gulls and pest birds at a home or business premises can bring about infestations from other unwanted visitors, Rentokil has warned.

Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager with Rentokil said: “Gulls can be a nuisance for home or business owners over the summer period especially for coastal communities.

"It is advisable to treat them with caution when you encounter them at this time of year. Our avian specialists are experienced in dealing with pest birds on any premises and members of the public can find out more about these birds and how to deter their presence on the Rentokil website.”

Rentokil said members of the public can take the following steps to prevent the presence of gulls and other pest birds at home and at work:

Removing any food sources for pest birds around your premises.

Removing access to nesting sites, for instance by putting barriers over window ledges, can also be an effective bird deterrent.

Home or business owner should also make sure bin lids are secure and rubbish bags are not left in the open – gulls have sharp beaks that will make short work of bin bags.

Another option to consider would be the use of a fake decoy birds of prey which may deter the presence of pest birds.

However, if the problem persists, the best option would be to seek the advice of a professional pest control service.

Rentokil said it controls pest bird species in accordance with the EU Birds Directive and the Irish bird derogations and uses non-lethal methods to control all other species of birds if they become public health pests.