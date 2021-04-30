BANK holiday revellers enjoying the easing of Covid-19 restrictions were urged to make the most of early morning sunshine as May will open with showers and temperatures far below average for the season.

Scandinavian winds will see temperatures drop to as low as minus 2C overnight with some inland areas experiencing a ground frost which will cause havoc for gardeners.

Gardaí urged people to adhere to social distancing guidelines and warned that non-essential travel is still only permitted with a person's resident county.

Local authorities will again monitor numbers at parks, beach resorts and beauty spots.

Major outdoor attractions such as Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park confirmed an avalanche of bookings for the May weekend as they celebrated their first full week open after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Met Éireann warned that the next week will see unsettled weather complete with heavy rain showers, hail and northerly winds which will result in raw and bracing conditions.

Forecaster Paul Downes said the best of the bank holiday weather will be on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

"Any mist or frost will quickly clear on Saturday morning and it will prove a similar day to recent ones with sunshine and scattered, slow-moving, possibly thundery showers," he said.

"The highest temperatures will once again range from a relatively cool 9C to 12C."

"Saturday night will be mostly dry and clear with just some passing clouds and lowest temperatures of minus 1C to 3C with a patchy frost and mist in places."

"Sunday will see hazy sunshine in the morning. However, clouds will increase throughout the day and some patchy drizzle may develop especially over higher ground in Ulster."

"The highest temperatures will again be of 9C to 13C."

Rain showers will spread from the west on Sunday night with winds in some exposed areas reaching near gale force.

"Monday will have a wet and blustery start with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds."

"The rain will clear to showers from the west during the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C."

Monday evening will see dry and clear spells emerge and milder conditions with temperatures staying above freezing.

"Tuesday will see raw, moderate to fresh northwesterly winds and scattered blustery showers developing, becoming most frequent in the northwest with a slight risk of hail."

It will again prove cold with temperatures at 11C or below.

"Wednesday will be another cool day with scattered showers most frequent and heaviest in Ulster with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms and highest temperatures of 8C to 12C."

"The further outlook is for scattered showers, some heavy with the risk of hail, to continue in the cool northerly airflow through the end of the week with the unseasonably cold air maintaining a risk of frost at night."