Public transport, schools and health service: Sector-by-sector disruption as the country returns to work

The country continues to return to work this today after yet another ‘Covid Christmas’.

IBEC confirmed this week that approximately 18pc of the workforce are absent due to Covid-positive tests or being a close contact of a Covid-positive person.

We run you through our breakdown of potential disruption to different sectors as the country begins to return to work:

Education

Schools are due to return tomorrow, despite calls from unions for a “staggered” reopening or for reopening to happen on a “case by case” basis.

Education Minister Norma Foley said this morning that derogation is not an option she is looking at for the Department of Education, that the same isolation and close contact rules will apply to teachers as the wider population.

Transportation

Rail Services

Irish Rail has cancelled a number of services over the coming week due to “Covid-19 and close contact absences”.

The company announced the temporary service alterations which will run from Tuesday until Friday.

The services are: the 06:12hrs & 07:19hrs Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock, the 06:30hrs Carlow to Heuston and the 07:35hrs Newbridge to Heuston.

The 08:17hrs, 10:32hrs, 12:35hrs, 17:30hrs, 17:52hrs, 19:32hrs & 21:35hrs Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock are also due to suffer.

The 15:08hrs Newbridge to Pearse Street Station and the 07:26hrs, 09:11hrs, 11:30hrs, 16:28hrs, 16:59hrs, 18:40hrs, 20:30hrs & 22:30hrs Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch.

There will also be disruption on the 13:30hrs & 18:17hrs Grand Canal Dock to Newbridge.

Irish Rail has appealed to passengers to practise social distancing on journeys and avoid travel “unless your journey is for essential work, education, care provision or medical purposes”.

It also advised that, until further notice, that those who travel by Intercity should book their travel in advance at this website, including holders of free travel passes or existing valid tickets.

“This will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment,” the company said.

Bus Eireann

Bus Eireann have cancelled a number of routes nationwide.

You can see a full list of their closures on a region-by-region basis here.

School transport will return as normal tomorrow.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus has not published any potential disruption for the week.

Dublin Bus was forced to curtail a number of services on New Year’s Eve due to Covid staff issues.

Luas

Luas has not announced any changes to its normal schedule from today.

Health Service

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has described the situation with overcrowded hospitals and staff absenteeism due to Covid as the "perfect storm".

General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the staffing situation in hospitals was "very, very stretched, very difficult " due to staff being infected with Covid especially in ICUs which is forcing very ill patients to be treated on wards because of the pressure on ICUs.

She is calling for the cancellation of all elective care in order to prioritise emergency care.