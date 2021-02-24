Public support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen as Sinn Féin remains steady, latest poll shows

Public support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen, while support for Sinn Féin is remaining steady.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll showed Fianna Fáil has fallen by three percentage points to 14pc, while Fine Gael has gone from 35pc to 30pc suport.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin fell only one point, to 28pc. Public support for the Green Party has increased by to 6pc, from 4pc, in the poll.

Labour has fallen by one point to 3pc, while Independents/other parties are at 19pc, up from 11pc.

The poll also found 51pc of voters believe that the Government is “not doing a good job” on handling the pandemic, while 45pc believe it was doing a good job - a decrease of 13pc.

The figures suggest the public has lost some confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic since last autumn.

Some 52pc of participants believed Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is doing a bad job. By contrast just 13pc believed CMO Dr Tony Holohan is handling the pandemic badly.

Meanwhile, 39pc believe Taoiseach Micheál Martin is doing a“good job, while 45pc believe Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is doing a bad job.

The poll was taken on Monday and Tuesday of this week and consists of 1,200 participants.

Online Editors