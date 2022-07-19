Public sector union warn of possible strikes in September over new Government pay deal

Public service union negotiators have warned of potential strikes at the same time as the Budget in September to address the impact of inflation

Public service trade union negotiators have warned of strikes to coincide with the Budget in September to address the impact of soaring inflation on low and middle earners.

They have said they are no longer prepared to discuss an extension of the Building Momentum agreement, to cover pay in 2023, until improved terms for 2021 to 2022 are agreed.

In a letter to members of ICTU’s Public Services Committee (PSC), the PSC’s lead negotiators said they had now concluded that the Government was breaching the current public service pay agreement by failing to conclude a review of the Building Momentum pay terms.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil the Government wanted to reach a public service pay agreement prior to the Budget, which would include “parallel” measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The review clause was triggered over four months ago.

Their letter to PSC affiliates, who collectively represent over 90pc of Ireland’s public servants, said the PSC invoked the Building Momentum review clause on March 11, when inflation was 5.6pc.

“We did this with the objective of significantly improving the pay element of the agreement, taking account of higher-than-expected inflation in both 2021 and 2022,” the letter said.

“The Government eventually responded in May, when inflation had reached 7pc.

"Subsequent talks in the The Workplace Relations Commission ended without agreement on 17th June, by which time inflation had hit 7.8pc.

“Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) officials subsequently told the WRC that the Government needed more time to reflect on its position and four weeks later – with inflation at 9.1pc - they are still reflecting.”

They added that as the Dáíl has gone into recess and will not resume until September 14, this will leave low and middle-income public servants with the “prospect of another two months of uncertainty”.

“In our view, the Government’s attitude towards its staff is bordering on contempt.

"Given its continued foot-dragging, it seems clear that the Government does not intend to conclude the review of Building Momentum,” the letter continued.

“On this basis, we have told the WRC that we are no longer in a position to continue discussions on an extension of Building Momentum, to cover pay in 2023, until the review of Building Momentum is satisfactorily concluded.

“If there is no extension in place before the current agreement expires at the end of December, we will have to submit pay claims for next year.”

They are also recommending a coordinated union campaign, supported by industrial action ballots, to achieve a “credible pay offer” for 2021 to 2022 for public servants.

“We recommend that unions begin practical arrangements for balloting, to begin next month, pending a meeting of the Public Services Committee to coordinate the campaign,” they said.

“You will recall that the pay talks ended without agreement in mid-June after the Government offered an additional increase of just 2.5pc for the 2021 to 2022 period of the current agreement. This is clearly inadequate when inflation now seems likely to be over 10pc in that period.”