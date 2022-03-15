Public likely put themselves at higher risk in the first phase of Covid-19 by underestimating benefits of meeting outdoors, ESRI says

The public were likely to put themselves at higher risk of Covid-19 in the first phase of the pandemic by underestimating the benefits of interacting outdoors rather than indoors, according to ESRI research.

The controlled experiment in summer 2020, led by Shane Timmins, compared risk assessments by around 800 adults with 56 medical experts.

It consisted of four tasks about the risk of Covid-19 infection with the first asking participants to write factors they consider when judging the risk of infection in social settings.

In the second task, they were shown descriptions of social gatherings that varied by different risk factors such as how many people were there, whether it took place indoors or outdoors.

Their task was to rate how risky they thought the gathering would be.





The Indo Daily: 'There were mornings I woke up and I didn't know who I was' - Olga's long Covid story

Read More

They saw multiple different descriptions and we varied the risk factors systematically, which allowed us to determine the weight given to each one.

The third task asked participants to rank how important they view different risk factors, with limited other contextual information.

The aim was to test whether perceived risk of exposure is influenced by the presence of non-Covid risks.

“For example, in stories read by some participants, the person was risking exposure because they had a potentially serious medical issue and had no other way to get to their appointment. In others, the “alternative” risk they faced was minimal ( for example a minor medical issue where a video call would likely have sufficed).

“ Participants were asked to judge only the individual’s risk of contracting Covid-19. The story each participant read was selected at random. “

On the first task, the majority of the public and experts mentioned the number of people and whether social distancing could be maintained as factors they consider when judging risk.

The expert sample, however, were more than twice as likely to mention location - whether it took place indoors or outdoors and duration of encounter.

When rating how risky different social settings would be, statistical models show the public and experts gave similar weight to the number of people present, the ease of social distancing and whether masks were worn.

Differences emerged on location and duration, with the experts giving significantly more weight to both compared to the public sample.

On the third task, the public ranked environmental factors such as higher than others, suggesting these factors were prioritised only when other contextual information was limited.

Results from the fourth task showed that people judged the risk of infection to be lower when people potentially exposed themselves to virus in order to avoid another risk, compared to when the reason for exposure was less risky. This effect was only observed for other health-related risks and not for financial risks.

The authors of the study said by summer 2020, the public had absorbed information about some main Covid-19 risk factors, such as whether social distancing was possible and masks were worn.

“However, medical experts perceived substantially greater risk associated with meeting others indoors or spending long periods with others.

"Broadly, the results suggest that, relative to medical experts, the public were likely to underestimate the benefits of interacting outdoors rather than indoors and focus more on how many people they come close to.

“This difficulty, coupled with the finding that perceived risk of exposure can be diminished by independent factors -such as other health needs- implies that people could have placed themselves in environments with higher risk of infection unknowingly.“