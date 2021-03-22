| 9.4°C Dublin

Public health experts have unpopular decisions to make this week with a fourth Covid-19 surge looming

Vaccinators administer the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the medical centre in Bridport, England. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Vaccinators administer the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the medical centre in Bridport, England. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Eilish O'Regan

THE timing could not be more disappointing for the nation.

Just two weeks before the promised first tentative reopenings – and after three months of lockdown – cases of Covid-19 rise and a surge could be looming. The daily count on Sunday was 769 cases, the highest in three weeks. It leaves some uncomfortable and unpopular decisions to be considered this week among public health experts.

Cause for concern

The five-day moving average of new cases was put at 587 yesterday. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population was 155.3. Both of these represent an increase.

