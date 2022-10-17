Public given chance to weigh-in on proposed ‘latte levy’

Members of the public can have their say on the proposed legislation. Photo: AP

From today members of the public can weigh-in on the proposed ‘latte levy’ which would see a charge placed on single-use cups.

The levy is part of the Circular Economy Bill which aims to disincentivise single-use packaging, and includes a 20c levy on disposable coffee and tea cups.

Under the bill, single-use paper coffee cups, which usually contain a small amount of plastic, will be banned for sit-in cafe customers.

Every year, almost 200 million disposable cups are used in Ireland, creating costly waste management, litter and marine pollution problems.

The levy, which would be a world first, is designed to get customers into the habit of bringing their own long-life “keep cups” instead.

Circular Economy Minister, Ossian Smyth, has launched the public consultation on draft regulations for the levy.

The consultation is seeking the views of all stakeholders across three strands — public, business and other interested parties.

The consultation period will close at 5.30pm on November 25, and it proposes that the regulations will be made in December. The department said at least a further three months will be given to allow “appropriate preparation and transitional arrangements” to be made before the levy is applied.

Mr Smyth said: “Millions of single-use cups are sent to landfill or incineration every year in Ireland. The ambition behind this levy is to make Ireland one of the first countries in the world to eradicate disposable coffee cups, and in doing so reduce avoidable waste and contribute to climate action.

"Many people are already making a choice to use their own reusable cup every day.

“While the aim of this environmental levy is not to raise revenue, the proceeds will be ring-fenced in a circular economy fund for projects relating to environmental and climate change objectives.”

Government has cited the success of the plastic bag levy, which was introduced in 2002, as proof that the single-use cup intervention can reap similar benefits.

"I am confident that people will embrace the move to reusables, and I encourage everyone to share their views on the draft regulations by participating in the public consultation,” Mr Smyth added.

The consultation and draft regulations can be accessed online: https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/7fb23-consultation-on-draft-regulations-to-introduce-an-environmental-levy-on-single-use-disposable-cups/.