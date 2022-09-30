Public consultation opens to develop new cycle networks across 22 counties

The Great Western Greenway from Westport to Achill

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has opened a public consultation process for proposals to develop new cycle networks across 22 counties.

CycleConnects, Ireland’s cycle network programme, aims to improve sustainable travel by providing the potential for more trips on a safe, accessible and convenient cycling network, connecting more people to more places.

Proposals for cycling links in key cities, towns and villages in each county are included in the plan, in addition to connections between the larger towns, villages and settlements.

The plan also incorporates existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways.

The draft proposals envisage an extensive cycling network across the 22 counties, complementing the cycling plans already developed for the greater Dublin area including counties Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

Together these plans are proposed to create an “overall comprehensive cycle network for Ireland”.

The chief executive officer of the NTA, Anne Graham, said: “As we support a cleaner more sustainable public transport network this is an opportunity for members of the public to have their voices heard on the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network Plan.

“I would encourage members of the public to view the plans on the National Transport Authority website”.

The proposals are in line with Action 28 of the Government’s National Sustainable Mobility Action Plan 2022-2025.

They were developed following consultation with all local authorities and align with Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) proposed National Cycle Network.

The consultation process will remain open from today until Friday, November 11.

You can have your say by visiting the NTA’s consultation Portal.