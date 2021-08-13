The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will meet in September to review the process in which former Minister Katherine Zappone received her UN appointment.

Following controversy, Ms Zappone said that she will not take up the role in New York as a special envoy on freedom of opinion and expression.

However, PAC will meet to review the financial implications of her appointment to the role, which was supposed to be worth approximately €15,000 per year.

“This matter will be on the agenda in September after the recess,” said Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, who called for the issue to come before the committee.

“I would have preferred if the issue could have been dealt with at an earlier meeting.

“My view is that the Public Accounts Committee clearly has a role to play because this appointment potentially could have been quite expensive, particularly from a taxpayer point of view, because not only was the salary involved, there was also the issue in regard to the expenses and the administration cost that would have also been associated,” he said.

He called the appointment “blatant cronyism”.

The Deputy also called on Government Ministers to come out of hiding and for the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to answer questions following the controversial party hosted by Zappone at the Merrion Hotel.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who attended the event of 50 people, admitted that the event was “probably” within Fáilte Ireland guidelines, but that they were “ambiguous”.

“We don’t think that it’s good enough that when matters of concern are raised, that ministers to the very highest level run for cover and use the recess to avoid answering questions,” said Mr Carthy.

“We think that Leo Varadkar needs to be upfront and needs to come clean on his particular roles in relation to the appointment.”

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry earlier today called on all members of Government including Ministers and members of the Oireachtas, to say if they attended the event in the Merrion Hotel.

Newly elected Labour TD Ivana Bacik apologised for attending the party.

The youth wing of Fianna Fáil has called for Mr Varadkar to resign following his attendance at the event.