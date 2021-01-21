Public Accounts Committee seeks to probe €292,000 civil servant salary

The Public Accounts Committee is to ask permission to go outside its remit to examine the €292,000 salary for the new secretary general at the Department of Health.

Members of the PAC met behind closed doors yesterday and formed a view that there may be a wider issue behind the proposed payment of €292,000 to the incoming secretary general of the Department of Health.

Robert Watt, when confirmed, will be paid €81,000 more than in his previous role as secretary general at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Now politicians at PAC, which is drawn from all parties, believe the proposed arrangement for Mr Watt – which has drawn furious political and public criticism – may go back to an understanding arrived at in the retirement of a previous senior civil servant.

Accordingly the CPP, the Dáil committee on procedure and privilege, will ask for permission to technically exceed the committee’s scope of examination to take in higher civil service remuneration, pension rights and other conditions.

Even if granted, the issue would have to be voted upon in the Dáil, where the Government has a majority.

Meanwhile the PAC has sent a letter to Mr Watt’s old department, seeking information from David Moloney, the acting secretary general.

It asks if any meetings were held by the Top Level Appointments Committee (TLAC) regarding the Watt appointment, and in what circumstances there can be a deviation from the pay scale of grades in the civil service.

One question asks: “Please explain how the selection process can be deemed to be open and transparent when Mr Watt is already the interim Secretary General of the Department of Health.”

He is due to be confirmed in a week’s time.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry raised the issue in he Dáil.

He said: “I have to put this on record today, and indeed it's the subject of PQs (parliamentary questions) to the Taoiseach – the idea that the Department of Health, without it coming before the Dáil for approval, were going to up the price of the secretary general of the Department of Health by €81,000. I'm sorry, we need to address these things.”

He said that, according to former health minister Simon Harris, there had not been a memo to Cabinet either on the issue – which is now also drawing the attention of the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach told the Irish Independent: “The parliamentary questions will be answered in time as part of the appropriate process.”

He said Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Micheal McGrath had statutory responsibility for the remuneration of civil servants and “the fixing of terms and conditions of service”.

Existing legislation says the Minister “may… make such arrangements as he thinks fit and may cancel or vary those arrangements”.

In meeting these responsibilities, the minister had taken into account that the policy area of health is a highly complex one with a very challenging brief, particularly so in the midst of a global pandemic, the Government spokesman said.

“The role will require an individual with the ability, ambition and experience to take on this large portfolio with a department of almost 600 staff and 19 non-commercial state bodies under its aegis, including the HSE and a sector employing over 125,000 people.”

