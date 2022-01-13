The Dublin pub owned by UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been targeted in a suspected petrol bomb attack.

The Black Forge Inn, which he bought for €2m two years ago, was targeted overnight.

Garda investigators believe a bottle filled with an accelerant was thrown at the premises on the Drimnagh Road, in Crumlin.

It’s understood this occurred at the rear of the property but the suspected petrol bomb failed to ignite.

Gardaí say no damage was caused and they are investigating the incident as “attempted criminal damage”.

No arrests have yet been made and CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed as part of garda inquiries.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

“No damage was done to the premises. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident.

“Gardaí are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the spokesman added.

McGregor purchased the Black Forge Inn n in 2020 and later spent a further €1m renovating the pub.

He also recently secured planning permission with 10 planning conditions attached by the council for the scheme, which will see it expanded at the rear of the venue

The sums spent so far on the property are modest for The Notorious who earned €149m between 2020 and 2021.

The massive earnings, bolstered by the sale of his majority share in the 'Proper 12' whiskey brand, were more than other high-profile stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods.

McGregor has been regularly sighted at the pub in recent months promoting the premises and posing for pictures with fans.

He last fought in July, at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, during which he suffered a broken leg in his defeat to Dustin Poirier.