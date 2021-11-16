Pub closing times back on table in scramble to reduce Covid-19 cases

Closing time for pubs and nightclubs is back on the table in the Covid-19 crackdown.

The rules on pods in schools for the use of antigen testing for close contacts is also being sorted out.

Opening hours returned to normal at the end of October.

Pubs can open until 11:30pm on weekdays and 12:30am at weekends, but 11pm on a Sunday.

Nightclubs can stay open until 2am, or in some cases 4am.

Government sources told Independent.ie that closing time for pubs and nightclubs are being looked at today.

The moves are likely to be resisted by the pub and nightclubs sector, who have only returned to normal since the October Bank Holiday Weekend.

Nightclubs reopened after almost 18 months of closures.

The Government is also set to decide what protocols are in place for pods in schools on antigen tests.

Antigen tests are to be introduced in schools to test asymptomatic children who are close contacts of ­confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Government is planning a major roll-out of rapid testing to tackle the spread of the virus.

Central to the plan will be rolling out the tests in secondary and primary schools for pupils who have come in contact with classmates who tested positive for Covid-19.

A pupil who tests positive after an antigen test will also be required to undergo a PCR test.

Any pupil displaying symptoms of Covid-19 will be required to get a PCR test rather than an antigen test.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will also outline plans to subsidise the cost of antigen tests to encourage people to use them.

Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group head Professor Philip Nolan last night gave updated modelling to the Cabinet committee on Covid-19.

A Government source said the peak of the wave is further away than first ­anticipated, and high case numbers will continue to be recorded over the coming weeks.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Donnelly said the numbers of positive cases, as well as patients in hospital and ICU with Covid-19 are set to rise in the coming weeks.

New modelling shows a worst case scenario could see 500 people being admitted to intensive care units.