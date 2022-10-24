PSNI’s top jobs still dominated by men despite years of reforms

Men continue to dominate senior posts in the PSNI, official figures have shown.

The number of men at sergeant rank or above is more than double the number of women.

They also outnumber women by a ratio of at least 2:1 across all ranks, except for student and part-time reserve officers.

This is despite the force’s bosses having tried for years to secure a better gender balance.

The Patten reforms placed strong emphasis on the need for the police service to be accountable to the community “by ensuring that [the force’s] composition was not dissimilar to the society in which they policed”.

Figures provided in response to a Freedom of Information request showed a roughly even number of men and women were employed as civilian staff, working in administration and the press office, for example.

But when it comes to officers, the picture is very different. Of the 7,123 employed by the PSNI, 68.2pc (4,859) are men and 31.7pc (2,264) are women.

In the ranks from sergeant up to chief constable, 70pc (378) are men and 30pc (163) are women.

Of the 10 members of the PSNI’s leadership team, which includes assistant chief officers, assistant chief constables, the chief operating officer, the deputy chief constable and the chief constable, three of these roles are filled by women.

The gender disparity is much smaller among student officers, with 56pc (56) being men and 44pc (44) being women. This indicates the police are recruiting more women than ever before.

Dr Jonny Byrne, a criminology lecturer at Ulster University, said the overall trend within the PSNI was not dissimilar to forces in England Wales.

“Historically, policing has always been a male-dominated profession. However, over the last two decades or so, we are seeing more women joining the PSNI, and the number of female officers is much higher than it was 20 years ago,” he added.

“You would like to see more women in senior roles, however, as they would serve as role models for other women joining and be advocates for more women who may be thinking about a career in policing.

“It would be interesting to see how many women are given the opportunity for promotion,

or are going for promotion, in that regard.

“It is interesting that the gender disparity is much smaller when it comes to student officers, which is welcome, because the PSNI as an organisation is like a pyramid.

“Student officers become constables, constables become sergeants, and so on.”

SDLP Policing Board member Sinead McLaughlin said it was “hugely important” the PSNI reflected the community it served.

“These figures, showing that men outnumber women across almost all levels of the police service by two to one, and reports that officers from ethnic minority backgrounds make up just 0.5pc of police, show the huge programme of work still ahead of the PSNI to achieve a police service reflective of the recommendations in Patten,” she added.

“These are issues that our entire police service, led by Chief Constable Simon Byrne must get to grips with, and they should start by exploring a number of ways to attract women and minority groups into the PSNI, and by ensuring that they receive equality of opportunity when it comes to career development and promotion.”

Clare Duffield, the assistant chief officer for people and organisational development in the force, said: “The PSNI is committed to being representative of the community we serve.

“We have recognised the need, within our people strategy, to address barriers impacting on the progression of under-represented groups. The data demonstrates that the figure of circa 30pc females at constable rank is replicated at sergeant, inspector, chief inspector and superintendent ranks.

“In relation to police officer promotion processes progressed over the past 12 months, it is encouraging to note the progression of female candidates within these promotion processes.

“In particular, in the most

recent superintendent promotion process and inspector promotion process, there was a higher percentage pass rate for female applicants than the male applicant group.”