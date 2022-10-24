| 10.3°C Dublin

PSNI’s top jobs still dominated by men despite years of reforms

But latest student officer figures show force is now recruiting more women than ever before

The PSNI badge Expand
*PSNI&rsquo;s leadership team: Includes assistant chief officers, assistant chief constables, the chief operating officer, the deputy chief constable and the chief constable Expand

Andrew Madden

Men continue to dominate senior posts in the PSNI, official figures have shown.

The number of men at sergeant rank or above is more than double the number of women.

