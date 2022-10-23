| 12.7°C Dublin

PSNI sacks four officers for sexually exploiting women

Force is investigating 25 allegations such as rape and child abuse involving others in the ranks

The police service and policing board have a zero-tolerance approach, says MLA Mike Nesbitt. Stock photo Expand

Rodney Edwards

Four officers in the PSNI have been sacked for sexually exploiting vulnerable women they met during the course of their duties, the Sunday Independent has learned. The incidents occurred in 2020, 2021 and this year, when two of the four men also lost their jobs.

Separately, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) has told this newspaper it has 13 open investigations into officers “in which the central issue is alleged abuse of position for sexual purposes”.

