PSNI sacks four officers for sexually exploiting women

Four officers in the PSNI have been sacked for sexually exploiting vulnerable women they met during the course of their duties, the Sunday Independent has learned. The incidents occurred in 2020, 2021 and this year, when two of the four men also lost their jobs.

Separately, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) has told this newspaper it has 13 open investigations into officers “in which the central issue is alleged abuse of position for sexual purposes”.

“Notification of an additional 14th matter has recently been received,” a spokeswoman said.

PONI launched two investigations in 2019, one in 2020, five last year and five this year.

The PSNI confirmed earlier this year that 19 officers had been suspended and three more “repositioned” as it investigated allegations of sexual misconduct within the force.

In all, the PSNI said it was investigating 25 claims of sexual misconduct, with some involving incidents while officers were on duty. These included allegations of rape, officers having sex with victims of crime, and child abuse.

The PSNI also revealed it had continued to employ an officer after extreme pornography was found on his phone.

Now it can be revealed that four constables have been dismissed from the PSNI “without notice”.

The first incident involved an officer “engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable female” he met through his work, resulting in a public complaint.

Last year, another officer was dismissed for the same reason following a complaint from a member of the public.

This year, two male constables have been dismissed, with the first having had “inappropriate sexual contact with females he met during the course of duties” after he was reported within the force.

The second, who met a vulnerable female during the course of his duties and engaged in a sexual relationship, was also dismissed without notice after a complaint from a member of the public.

A PSNI spokeswoman said the organisation and the public “expect police officers to investigate incidents fully, fairly and professionally”.

“Where it is perceived that conduct falls short of these high standards, it is right that officers should face an impartial, thorough inquiry by the Police Ombudsman’s office,” she said.

“When a member of the public makes a report of abuse of power to the police service, we will notify the police ombudsman.”

The spokeswoman said the PSNI’s internal disciplinary process includes a number of outcomes, ranging from performance management up to dismissal without notice.

“Some disciplinary outcomes such as written warning, final written warning or reduction in rank may prohibit an officer from promotion and other role changes for a period of time,” she said.

“During a misconduct investigation, the duty status of the officer will be considered, and this may lead to an officer being suspended or repositioned.”

The PSNI’s misconduct regime is “regulated through legislation”, which provides for a variety of investigative processes allowing for the member concerned to respond to allegations made and have support during those interviews.

Former officer Mark Goddard was sentenced to two years in prison in August last year for misconduct in public office over an almost year-long affair with a woman he arrested for burglary. Following the court case, the PSNI carried out its own inquiry and then dismissed the married father of two.

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt, a Policing Board member, was told last month that 107 officers were either suspended or repositioned by the PSNI.

“While that is 107 too many, I also accept the PSNI is a very large, complex organisation whose officers deal on a daily basis with both some of society’s most vulnerable people and others feeling vulnerable, having become victims of criminality,” he said.

Mr Nesbitt said this “gives rise to opportunities for the abuse of power” and added that he sensed the Policing Board and the PSNI’s senior leadership are “in lock step in our determination to pursue a zero-tolerance regime for such abuse of position”.

“The Policing Board has a statutory duty to ensure there is an effective and efficient police service for the people of Northern Ireland,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“An important aspect of that role is to ensure the PSNI has a code of ethics that is not only clear, unambiguous and easily understood, but embedded in the daily thoughts and actions of every officer.

“The issue of abuse of power and position will neither go away, nor be ignored by the board or the PSNI.”