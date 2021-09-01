PSNI report ‘would make Patten blush’, says Donaldson as he vows to veto reforms

Jeffrey Donaldson has vowed that the DUP will block any legislation which attempts to create all-Ireland policing structures.

He reacted furiously to a report that made sweeping recommendations to transform policing in south Armagh.

In the biggest shake-up since the Patten reforms 20 years ago, the border area will undergo a transformation to move it away from a security footing to more community-based policing.

A review commissioned by Chief Constable Simon Byrne contains 50 recommendations, including the closure of the highly fortified Crossmaglen station and that assault rifles should no longer be carried as routine by officers on patrol duties.

It also recommends closer working between the PSNI and Garda, consideration to signs in Irish and removal of memorials to murdered police officers from public spaces in stations.

Sir Jeffrey described the review as “the most politically naive document to ever receive endorsement from a chief constable”, adding: “The recommendations in this report would make [Chris] Patten blush.”

That is a reference to the landmark report which led to the creation of the PSNI, which replaced the RUC in 2001 in a decision heavily criticised by unionists.

Sir Jeffrey added: “The end goal of this report is the creation of all-Ireland policing structures, which would be politically unacceptable.

“They would require legislation. We will oppose such and veto the proposals if there is an attempt to push them through.”

Mr Byrne commissioned the review in January last year.

It came after a photograph he posted online on Christmas Day 2019, showing him at Crossmaglen PSNI station flanked by heavily armed officers, caused political outrage.

Mr Byrne later apologised for posting the image, and vowed to look at policing reform in the area, resulting in the 170-page report.

As previously reported in the Belfast Telegraph, Crossmaglen station will close and policing for the area will be transferred to Newtownhamilton, which will be renamed South Armagh PSNI station.

The station will also have Irish language signage if the reforms are implemented in full.

The local neighbourhood unit will now go by the name ‘Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team’, with all branding changed accordingly.

Heavily fortified from the outside, the inside of Crossmaglen station is said to be run-down and in a state of disrepair.

The policing area has around 30,000 residents living in approximately 9,300 households and is 84% Catholic or nationalist, according to the last Census.

Only open to the public for six hours a week, officers stationed at Crossmaglen operate in four-day shift patterns, working and sleeping in the station, which is said to have unsuitable living accommodation.

“It’s like a submarine inside, a stinking submarine,” is how one officer described the infamous station.

Heavily armoured vehicles are also to be phased out in three to five years, with liveried PSNI patrol cars used instead.

Officers attending call-outs will be asked to use the minimum of resources proportionate to the report.

Where back-up is required, they will be asked to remain at a distance.

“Any additionally allocated resource should remain at a discreet tactical distance to allow for quick response,” the report stressed.

“The key focus should be on changing community perspectives of heavy handed policing”.

Engagement with the police in Crossmaglen is still uncommon. In 2019/2020, police received just 438 calls from the public over a 12 month period. By contrast, Newtownhamilton, around 10 miles away, received 5,701 calls from the public.

One of the major recommendations for immediate implementation is removing heavy automatic rifles from routine use to only when necessary.

The G36 Heckler and Glock rifle is widely used by police forces around the world.

The same weapons were held by officers flanking the Chief Constable in that now infamous Christmas Day 2019 picture.

The report said that the G36 assault rifle “should no longer be routinely carried”.

“Carriage of G36 weapons and the use of ancillary equipment such as kite sights should instead require an inspector’s authorisation,” it added.

There is also a recommendation on moving memorials to murdered officers from public spaces in police stations.

More significantly, the paper recommended further cooperation with Garda in relation to cross-border policing, with a legal agreement between the two governments covering ‘hot pursuits’ and joint policing.

Mr Byrne said Crossmaglen station was “an emblem of the past” and had “no place in modern policing”.

But unionists reacted angrily, with Sir Jeffrey warning Mr Byrne he was “in real danger of completely undermining confidence in the impartiality of police” and “taking two-tier policing to a whole new level”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said unionist members of the Policing Board should resign if the report’s recommendations were implemented.

However, SDLP South Armagh councillor Pete Byrne said: “Crossmaglen has been at peace with itself for a considerable amount of time now, but the police station remains the last visual reminder of militaristic policing and contributed to a perception that people here want to change.”

Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said the report could lead to a “new beginning” to policing.

He added: “All of these recommendations can begin to change the image of policing in South Armagh by removing the negative, militaristic style of the past which has damaged community relations.”