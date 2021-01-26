PSNI probe if large crowds at Sinn Féin activist's funeral broke Covid rules

THE PSNI has launched an investigation into whether large crowds that gathered at a republican funeral in Derry yesterday broke Covid-19 regulations.

Pictures from the funeral of Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt (62) — who passed away on Saturday at Altnagelvin Hospital after contracting Covid-19 — showed a large number of people following the funeral cortege as it passed through the Creggan area.

At least 11 men dressed in white shirts and black ties, who were socially distanced and wearing face masks, walked beside the hearse, but a large number of people gathered closely together to follow the procession.

According to the Covid-19 health and safety regulations in the North, up to a maximum of 25 people can attend a funeral.

It comes after police also investigated suspected Covid breaches at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey in June.

A number of senior Sinn Fein figures, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, attended Mr Storey’s funeral — with around 2,000 others — which saw a cortege pass through west Belfast. The fallout out of that funeral sparked a political crisis at a vital stage of the fight against Covid-19.

Yesterday’s images prompted the DUP’s Foyle MLA Gary Middleton to say “certain individuals” are viewed as being more important than the health regulations “within republicanism”.

Mr McCourt, who was a Sinn Fein activist in Derry and a former IRA member, was shot in 1981 when the SAS fired at a car in the Creggan area, killing IRA men George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said last night that police became aware of Mr McCourt’s funeral over the weekend and knew it had the potential to draw a significant number of people.

Police engaged with family and political representatives, and the local church to emphasise the need for adherence to the health regulations.

“As a result, police were given a number of assurances as to the conduct of the funeral, and that people would seek to pay their respects to the deceased from outside their homes rather than gather at the funeral,” continued Mr Jones.

“Regrettably at the funeral on Monday morning, a significant number of people gathered as part of the cortege, in a manner likely to be in breach of the health protection regulations.

“As a result, police have commenced an investigation into the matter, and where individuals are identified as potentially being in breach of the regulations, they will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service with a view to prosecution.”

Sinn Fein’s Derry branch held an online tribute to Mr McCourt last night and stated before the service that the wake and funeral would be conducted in line with regulations.

Former Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney spoke during the virtual commemoration and said Covid-19 had robbed the community of the chance to gather as one and lay Mr McCourt to rest.

“At another time we will come together to mourn and celebrate the life and loss of our comrade and friend,” he added.

Speaking during the funeral service in St Mary’s Church in Creggan, Fr Joe Gormley said Mr McCourt’s death had brought “the reality” of the virus to the community.

Meanwhile, Mr McCourt’s son Eamonn wrote that his father’s funeral was the hardest day of his life but also the most humbling.

“My family were amazing and really honoured my da,” he said. “The guard of honour led with family, including the son and grandson of George McBrearty, was a privilege to our family and to my daddy no doubt. To my da’s second family, his comrades in the republican movement, we can’t thank you enough for giving him the respect and the best republican funeral we could give in these awful times.”

Reacting to the images of the crowds at the funeral, which were shared on social media, Mr Middleton said he struggled to put into words the “sheer recklessness” of those involved.

“This is compounded by the fact that Mr McCourt passed away after contracting Covid-19 and at the funeral it was stated his death had brought ‘the reality’ of coronavirus to the community,” he stated.

“The reality of Covid-19 is that restrictions on funerals are difficult and even painful for grieving families, but they have been put in place for an important reason.”

He added: “Within republicanism it seems that certain individuals are viewed as being more important than public health regulations.”

The DUP’s South Antrim MLA and Policing Board member Trevor Clarke said that the PSNI must explain the “inaction of the police” at the funeral.

“Incidents such as this do nothing to remove the appearance of two-tier policing which the PSNI is always so keen to dismiss,” said Mr Clarke.

Local Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy described the images as a “kick in the teeth” to those who abide by the health regulations.

The UUP’s justice spokesperson Doug Beattie MLA added that the Executive now has a challenge to face.

“Will they come out with one voice and condemn this flagrant disregard for the regulations they set and ask the police to take action?” he tweeted. “If any MLA attended or helped organise [the funeral] they should immediately be reported.”

A spokesperson for Sinn Fein stated last night that “everyone has a responsibility to follow the public health guidelines”.

“Sinn Fein held its own tribute to his [Mr McCourt’s] memory online,” the party added.

