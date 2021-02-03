| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

PSNI probe footage of 'sinister' group of masked men ‘patrolling’ east Belfast streets

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on Tuesday Expand

Close

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on Tuesday

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on Tuesday

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on Tuesday

Andrew Madden

Police are investigating an incident in east Belfast on Tuesday during which a gang of masked men were seen patrolling the streets.

Video circulating on social media shows more than two dozen men with their faces covered walking through the Pitt Park area, just off the Newtownards Road.

The footage also shows police in attendance, who disperse the crowd while monitoring the gang as they leave the area.

Most Watched

Privacy