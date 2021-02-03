PSNI probe footage of 'sinister' group of masked men ‘patrolling’ east Belfast streets

The scene in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on Tuesday

Police are investigating an incident in east Belfast on Tuesday during which a gang of masked men were seen patrolling the streets.

Video circulating on social media shows more than two dozen men with their faces covered walking through the Pitt Park area, just off the Newtownards Road.

The footage also shows police in attendance, who disperse the crowd while monitoring the gang as they leave the area.

In a brief statement, a PSNI spokesperson said officers attended to reports of suspicious masked men in the vicinity of the Newtownards Road and enquiries are continuing. Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said the incident needs thoroughly investigated by police. “It is deeply concerning to see footage circulating this afternoon appearing to show a group of over 40 men patrolling the streets of East Belfast," he said.

“This gathering is sinister and looks to be an attempt to exert control over the community of East Belfast.

“The PSNI, who attended the scene, must thoroughly investigate this afternoons incident and ensure that criminal gangs are held accountable for their actions.

“This also comes at a time when the emergency services are already under great strain because of the pandemic.

“We need to see calm heads and responsible leadership at this time and not attempts to raise tensions.” PUP councillor for the area, Dr John Kyle, condemned the incident. "I was made aware of this incident earlier today and it is extremely serious and a matter of great concern," he told the Belfast Telegraph. "It looks as if this people were moving with purpose and there is clearly at least an intent to intimidate. This has to be deplored. This is not the sort of thing we want to see happening in east Belfast. "I was glad to see the PSNI attended and were able to disperse the crowd fairly quickly."