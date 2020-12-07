Provision of ‘turnkey’ homes vital to tackling housing crisis

CO-OPERATIVE Housing Ireland warned that ‘turnkey’ homes are a critical component to urgently addressing Ireland's housing crisis.

The CHI comment came as Taoiseach Micheál Martin launched a 69 home turnkey development in Carrigaline, Co Cork - with 400 such homes in the pipeline for 2020.

Brookhill features A-rated homes in which CHI - supported by Cork Co Council, the Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing – agreed a fixed-price contract with the developer to deliver quality, affordable homes.

CHI chief executive Kieron Brennan said turnkey projects are vital for Ireland to tackle an issue which the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted to an even greater degree.

“This is a good news story with 69 family homes delivered in time for Christmas," he said.

"CHI homes are unique, we foster co-operative principles in building communities. The importance of community has come into sharp focus during the Covid-19 pandemic and the necessity for affordability and security of tenure.”

"As well as direct builds, turnkey homes are essential to addressing the housing crisis, they allow for the risks associated with building to be pushed back onto the developer, for a greater housing tenure mix, for social housing to be built on private land, and for accelerated house building.”

CHI business director Padraic Clancy said such projects offer value for money.

“When all costs associated with building homes such as land, levies, acquisition costs, stamp duty, VAT, and services including water, sewage, gas, electricity are added up turnkey offers value for money,” he said.

Each household in the Brookhill estate will be a member of their local housing co-operative and be part of a much larger community.

Members have a say in the running of the co-operative, the management of estates, hosting community events and can elect representatives onto the national Board of CHI.

Rents are also very affordable.

One new resident, Ross O'Keeffe, said he was thrilled with his new home.

“I’d easily spend an hour discussing how amazing our new home is,” he sad.

"It’s as though our dreams have finally come true. The fact that the houses in this estate are so fantastic is the icing on the cake for us.

"Our new home couldn’t have come to us at a better time. Having a home offers us a sense of stability which we haven’t had in a long time, especially in the run up to Christmas.”

Mr Martin said Ireland had to get everyone working to tackle the housing crisis.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted more than ever the importance of working together," he said.

"It is not an 'either or' in the delivery of housing we need to use all available resources which means local authorities and approved housing bodies, like Co-operative Housing Ireland, building homes directly as well as providing turnkey projects.”

Mr Martin said ‘turnkey’ projects offer great benefits.

