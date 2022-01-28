‘Proudest dad and devoted family man’: Mourners attend funeral of tragic Clare man Paul Dillon

Paul Dillon lost his life on Sunday afternoon after getting into difficulty on the shoreline north of Kilkee, Co Clare.

The funeral mass for Paul Dillon, a father-of-two who tragically died after being swept out to sea on Sunday afternoon, heard how he was a “devoted family man”.

Fr Gerry Kenny offered his “deep felt support and prayers” to Paul’s wife, Roisín, his children, Thomas and Aoife, his parents, Paddy and Kitty and his five siblings.

Paul, who was in his early 40s, was a native of Tullycrine, near Kilrush, Co Clare, but had moved to Doonbeg in recent years.

He worked for the Clare County Council and had played football for his local Shannon Gaels GAA Club.

He was described as the “proudest dad” to his two young children and a “dependable and loyal friend”.

Mourners heard how Paul brought “hope and laughter” into the lives of all who knew him.

During his youth, Paul spent days learning how to dance around the kitchen with his brothers and sisters and played rugby.

He spent summers farming and later was remembered for his visits back home for the “Sunday roast and the Sunday game”.

The West Clare man was a “gifted carpenter” and an accomplished set dancer. Mourners heard how his ability as a Sean-nós would “always be remembered”.

Symbols representing Paul’s life were brought to Fr Kenny at the altar.

These included a family photo, his measuring tape, a soccer jersey and a football to represent his love of sport, his dancing shoes and St Brigid’s cross.

Mr Dillon only attended the funeral of a colleague on the Friday before he died.

The funeral mass took place in Our Lady Assumed into Heaven Church, Doonbeg, at 12pm followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

It is understood that Paul lost his life after he got into difficulty in the water while walking along the shoreline north of Kilkee, Co Clare, at approximately 2:30pm on Sunday.

It is understood he had been picking seaweed with friends on the shoreline when he lost his footing and fell into the sea.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched on Sunday afternoon after Mr Dillon entered the water, involving the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard; the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter - Rescue 115 - the Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat; National Ambulance Service and Gardaí.

At around 3.10pm, Paul’s body was located and recovered from the water by the Kilkee Coast Guard team.