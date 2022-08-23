Protocol rallies have been retired but may resume if ‘backsliding’, says loyalist activist Jamie Bryson

Rallies against the Northern Ireland Protocol have disappeared from the streets as they have achieved their objective, it has been claimed.

The tactic of holding the rallies, which dominated the run-up to the Assembly elections in May, has been hailed as a success by TUV leader Jim Allister.

However, loyalists say they will return to the streets if significant progress is not made in removing the restrictions to trade, which they say threatens Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

While the latest LucidTalk poll has suggested unionist support for the strong DUP stance against the NI Protocol has gained traction over the summer, the threat of a return to rallies has not been lifted.

Mr Allister said the remarkable impact the protests had on shaping political unionism should not be underestimated.

“They showed that grassroots unionism was moving well ahead of political unionism at that time,” the North Antrim MLA said.

“They showed the depth of feeling that was out there against the protocol and they had the desired effect in the stance we are now seeing.

“But political unionism now needs to see this through.

“We know what the feelings are out there and as long as we hold the line we’re currently holding, and as long as the Government continues with its commitment to deliver, then rallies are not relevant.

“They achieved what they desired to achieve and at the minute we are doing the right thing.

“But the Protocol Bill must now be delivered in an undiluted state.

“Nothing has been ruled out — and if the situation changes there is little doubt that grassroots unionism will reconsider the merits of the options available.”

It is a tactic loyalists believe worked first time around and there will be no hesitation to use it again should significant and swift progress not be made on the Bill making its way through the House of Commons.

Support for the DUP currently sits at 24pc, according to the latest poll revealed in The Belfast Telegraph over the weekend, up three points since May’s Assembly election.

That’s despite the cost-of-living crisis and the decision of the party not to nominate a Speaker to the new Assembly, preventing the Stormont Executive from fully functioning.

While the majority of the rallies were peaceful, there were several incidents, particularly in Upper Bann, which saw sections of the protest turn against the UUP and leader Doug Beattie in particular when he elected not to attend.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said that as long as progress looks like it’s being made, the protest powder can be kept dry.

“The purpose of the anti-protocol rallies was to achieve progress in terms of pushing the issue to the political fore,” he said.

“In that regard the rallies were a huge success. Political unionism adopted wholesale our position and indeed collapsed power-sharing.

“Therefore, at the present moment, political unionism in the DUP and TUV is appropriately representing our concerns and position, and indeed, as recent polls show, there is increasing support for that stance.

“Anti-protocol rallies started with the message that it was power-sharing or the protocol.

“Political unionism not only embraced this analysis and stood on a manifesto grounded upon it, but the unionist electorate has also firmly endorsed this message which started being presented as ‘extreme’.

“The message that it’s power-sharing or the protocol is now mainstream with unionism.

“The Government has also purported to accept the position there will be no power-sharing until the protocol’s malign influence is brought to an end.

“At the present moment there is considerable progress being made and political unionism is holding the line.

“If the purpose of the rallies was to achieve political action, they have plainly done so.

“However, should there be any backsliding or weakening of the position by political unionism, of the Government, then I think you will see a resumption of the rallies — which this time will attract even larger numbers onto the streets given the vast majority of the unionist electorate is now firmly behind the anti-protocol stance.

“At the present time grassroots unionism and loyalism is monitoring the progress and wanting to see more speedy and definitive action from the Government.

“In the absence of this, it may well come to the time when street protests are again required to remind all interested parties that the protocol must go.”