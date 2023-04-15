Protesters say ‘greening’ of Joe Biden doesn’t extend to his environmental policies

While Joe Biden was in the Dáil chamber describing climate change as the world’s greatest existential threat, back home his chief adviser on the subject was fleeing the podium at a summit disrupted by protesters.

Biden may wish to be remembered as the United States’ greenest ever president in terms of his Irishness and his climate policy, but if his authenticity on the former was enhanced this week, his credentials on the latter crumbled.

While he spoke of flying over vast tracts of American land destroyed by wildfires, in Alaska one of the world’s largest oil companies was assembling its construction crews.

ConocoPhillips is about to begin building roads to its newest drilling sites on public wilderness in the far north, and it is Biden who gave the green light.

He can argue that the courts left him little choice after backing assurances given to the company by Donald Trump, but the Willow Project, as ConocoPhillips calls it, turns one of Biden’s core election pledges on its head.

There would be no more new oil or gas drilling on public lands or waters, Biden promised in 2020.

Now the frozen lands are to be opened up to years of drilling, decades of fresh oil supplies and a deluge of new carbon emissions.

A small group of protesters from Young Friends of the Earth gathered outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin yesterday as Biden was leaving the city.

They held aloft a banner reading “Biden’s not as green as he seems” and another describing the “two faces of Uncle Joe”.

To them, the man who told TDs and senators “We do not have a lot of time, and that is a fact” did not accord with the man who gave a fossil-fuel giant all the time in the world.

For Trinity College student Kathryn Kaiser, the Biden she has observed since taking office is not the one she campaigned for in her native United States.

“At the time, I supported him on the basis of environmental action, and now I’m here against him on the basis of environmental action,” she said.

“It’s unacceptable and incredibly frustrating for the millions of people who supported him in his campaign and who got him elected because they believed that he would take aggressive action. Instead, he’s bending to the will of Big Oil. We need someone who’s going to follow through on their promises.”

Biden has made good on some pledges.

He recommitted the US to the Paris Agreement after Trump withdrew from the pact.

He introduced the Inflation Reduction Act with a €335bn package of tax breaks for renewable energy, biofuels and new climate technologies.

He’s pushing to tighten emission limits on new cars that would effectively leave manufacturers little option but to go all-out on EV production.

He has increased investment in public transport and public charging infrastructure.

But there are concerns he’s putting too much emphasis on technologies, offering massive incentives for carbon capture and storage.

That’s the same unproven get-out clause the oil and gas industry uses when it says it can keep filling the pipelines because it will find ways to prevent emissions entering the atmosphere.

And there are fears ConocoPhillips’ victory will herald the start of a resurgence in drilling even before the industry’s anticipated wind-down has truly begun.

“Ireland’s famous 40 shades of green are being supplemented by green energy, green agriculture and green jobs,” Biden told the Dáil chamber on Thursday.

The compliment was premature, but it made him sound green all right – green with envy.

He returns to the US, where climate protesters are planning to blockade the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in a fortnight and promising an escalating campaign of direct action.