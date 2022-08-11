Protesters gather to voice their opposition to plans for a liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal

Greta Whipple from Raheny Chloe Kelly flood from Tallaght at the protest

Protesters today gathered outside the office of the Tánaiste to voice their opposition to plans for a liquified natural gas (LNG) project.

US fracking victim, Ray Kemble (68), delivered a letter asking the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to meet with him about the proposed Shannon gas project.

Gathered outside of the Department of Enterprise and Employment, NGOs and members of the public protested alongside Mr Kemble over the potential liquified natural gas (LNG) project proposed with New Fortress Energy.

Friends of the Earth, Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future were among the NGOs organising the protest .

Mr Varadkar has already met with the CEO of New Fortress Energy, Wes Edens, pointing towards a future partnership.

Mr Martin said recently: “The programme for Government allows for LNG but without fracked gas”.

US campaigners such as Mr Kemble are clear that any LNG terminal under New Fortress Energy would be importing fracked gas and thus against the Programme for Government.

Mr Kemble, a former gas worker from Pennsylvania who worked for the fracking industry, attended the protest and shared his stories of poisoned well water and ill friends due to fracking practices.

“I want to tell people what happens living around these gas facilities, I want to tell them about the harm.

"I lost the water in my house over a decade ago. We now have to truck water in from another city.

"When they drilled the wells, they took out 33 families and in one day we lost our water.

"So we now have US$400,000 houses that are worth zero. I've been sick with breathing problems because of my working in this industry.

“So I understand it’s a health issue - what they did there is what they want to do here.”

He said he wanted to meet politicians here.

“Come out here and talk to me, they'll find out the truth of what's really going on from the people that are affected. Speak to the victims at the other end of this. They never think about that,” said Mr Kemble.

One of Mr Kemble’s friends recently passed away after being diagnosed with barium and radiation poisoning, something he says can be traced to his time working in the fracking industry.

Despite having documentation that proves his well-water was poisoned with “four grades of uranium”, Mr Kemble doesn’t think the Irish government will listen to him.

“The chances of them coming out here and speaking to me are about the same as a snowball in hell.

“I don't think the Government here knows of these dangers. They work on the playbook the industry gives them. They don't want to see the other side. Well I'm here to shove it in their face,” said Mr Kemble.

Manuel Salazar (47), spokesperson for the Extinction Rebellion climate group, was adamant any LNG project was potentially disastrous for Ireland and provided no solution for the current climate crisis.

“This is an infrastructure that we don't need because we don't rely on Russian oil.

"And this is one of the main reasons the EU has exempt us from the 15pc reduction gas that is going to happen this winter.

"The fact that we rely on gas, which is a dirty fuel, is detrimental to the environment,” he said.

The protestors argue the Shannon LNG project cannot be approved considering its gas will be sourced through fracking practices.

“If it's coming from the US, we know very well its coming from fracking sources – around 98pc.

"This information is backed by the Department of Protection Agency in the US. New Fortress then needs to prove that this is not the case.

“Our gas comes from the North Sea through pipelines from Scotland, so there is no argument for the government to say that we are doing this because of the Russian Ukrainian war,” said Mr Salazar.

Jerry Macevilly, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said the emissions from LNG will prevent Ireland from meeting its climate obligations and goals.

“In terms of actually solving our energy security problems, an LNG terminal would only be with us in five or 10 years. So it's not going to solve the immediate crisis. The answer is to reduce our demand.

“It's important and relevant for the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan, to meet with those impacted on the ground and to hear from the climate scientists and the environmental scientists who really know of the impacts and the risks,” said Mr Macevilly.

Representing youth interests was Madgalena Sedlmayr (20), a protestor with Fridays for Future.

“As a member of the young generation, we're concerned. We are going to live in this in Ireland for the next decades.

“We're going to be watching them and we're going to be fighting for them to do the right thing for the next decade,” said Ms Sedlmayr.