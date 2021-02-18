Protester charged with brandishing national flag as a weapon

A PROTESTER accused of attacking an activist in clashes outside Leinster House has been further charged with brandishing the national flag as weapon.

Gardaí intervened following a face-off between groups against Covid-19 restrictions and a counter demonstration on September 12 last at Kildare Street, Dublin 2.

Michael Quinn (29), of Malone Flats, Market Street, Ardee, Co Louth, was charged in October with assault causing harm to Ruth O’Rourke, better known as Izzy Kamikaze, on Sept. 12 last.

The offence is contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Garda Cathal Feeley charged the accused with an additional offence: production of the Irish tricolour attached to a piece of wood as a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury.

Mr Quinn made no reply to the new charge.

Judge Walsh noted the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment. A book of evidence was served by Detective Garda Feeley on Mr Quinn who did not address the court.

Judge Walsh told him he was being for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on April 15.

Earlier, the court had heard it was alleged at 1.10pm the defendant arrived at Kildare Street to take part in a protest.

At 3pm, the injured party was noticed, the court heard.

It was alleged Mr Quinn, and some other people, “approached and struck the injured party on the head with a large plank of wood which had a tricolour attached to it, resulting in injuries to the head”.

It was deemed that the case was too serious to be dealt with at District Court level.

Mr Quinn, who is on disability benefit, has to stay away from the Dublin 2 area as a condition of bail. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

On the day of the protests, people gathered on Kildare Street, Dublin 2, to hear speakers condemn restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of covid-19.

Also in attendance were a group of counter-protesters including LGBT+ activist Ms Kamikaze. Videos of the scene appeared online.

Online Editors