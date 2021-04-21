Proposal to conduct forensic analysis of mother and baby home site amid burial concerns

The building which housed Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

AN ARCHAEOLOGIST has disputed that an old map indicates a children's burial ground on a part of a former mother and baby home site earmarked for a major housing development.

The evidence came as An Bord Pleanála (ABP) held an oral hearing into a plan to build 179 apartments on a section of the Bessborough estate in Cork, one of Ireland's most notorious mother and baby homes.

Mother and baby home campaigners have insisted the 1949/50 map represents the "gold standard" of Ireland's land marking - and insisted they want non-invasive investigation into precisely what may be at the site on it marked "children's burial ground".

If it does involve child burials, they want the site preserved as a cemetery and a fitting memorial erected.

Of the more than 900 babies who died at Bessborough or in Cork hospitals having been transferred from the mother and babies home over the course of seven decades, fewer than 70 have known burial sites.

Bessborough was infamous for its high infant mortality rate.

The ABP oral hearing - staged remotely - heard detailed evidence on behalf of the developers, MWB Two Ltd.

The developer has offered to conduct extensive surveys on the site involved to allay any public fears about an unknown mother and baby home burial ground.

However, sample digs conducted over two years ago found no trace of human remains.

Archaeologist John Cronin told the hearing he believed the map marking 'children's burial ground' in fact referred to a different plot nearby.

"In my professional opinion, text labels or annotations to Ordnance Survey historical maps are placed in convenient and uncluttered areas adjacent to the point, feature or area that they refer to," he said.

In this case, it was indicated the note referred to a known burial area by an historic folly - and not the plot of land outside the folly and close to the proposed development area.

Prior to December 2019, a total of 10 archaeological test trenches were dug at the proposed development site.

"No archaeological features or artefacts were noted in any of the test trenches excavated on the footprint of the proposed development and no evidence of human remains were noted by any of the archaeologists on site.

"I am of the opinion that...the words 'children's burial ground' on the OSI map refer to a rectangular area just north of the folly and within the circular surround of the folly."

Mr Cronin said it was noteworthy that later map versions had the burial ground reference specific to the folly area.

He said that, in his opinion, it was highly unlikely the area within the development zone includes human remains.

"However, to allay public concerns and given the proven legacy of unrecorded burials of infants from the former mother and baby home, it is prudent and correct that the applicant offers to conduct further site investigation led by an archaeologist with a proven experience of forensic examinations and investigations of possible or suspected burial areas."

Forensic archaeologist Aidan Harte said ground penetrating radar (GPR) could be used on parts of the site, although he noted that there had been disturbance from old groundworks.

He said a painstaking analysis of the site would determine if there were any historic burials - and even previous earthworks would still have left traces of graves.

"If no evidence of human remains or burials is identified, having applied best practice and the most up-to-date and appropriate techniques for locating such evidence, then it must be accepted that no burials were located at this specific part of the former mother and baby home," he said.

An ABP decision on the proposal will be made in late May or early June.

Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance (CSSA) official Maureen Considine said campaigners believe the map represents "the gold standard" of Irish land surveys.

"A children's burial ground is indicated on the map. It fits with all the other evidence. That is good enough for us," she said.

Both survivors and campaigners are adamant that no one wants to see exhumations or major disturbance to the burial location involved.

Proposals have been made for the site to be preserved with a fitting memorial to the babies who died at Bessborough over the years.

Online Editors