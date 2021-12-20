Property prices, home-drinking and hospitality wage increases: CSO data reveals pandemic life in Ireland

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed that property prices increased, people purchased more alcohol to consume at home and wages in the hospitality sector increased since the start of the pandemic.

The data has been published as part of the CSO’s ‘Economic Life and Covid-19 in Ireland, 2020-2021’ survey – which looked at the economic impact of the Covid pandemic on citizens and enterprises up to the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

According to the report, property prices generally increased throughout 2020 compared with 2019. This trend continued into 2021 and by Q2 property prices were 5.9pc more expensive than two years previous. However, growth in property prices was not uniform over this period. While prices in Dublin largely fell in 2020 compared with one year previous, outside of Dublin prices rose or remained the same. By Q2 2021, property prices in Dublin were 4.8pc more expensive than two years previous, while prices outside of Dublin had risen by 7.2pc.

In terms of new builds, new dwelling completions fell by 536 units in 2020 to 20,532, compared with 21,068 in 2019. There were 8,918 new dwellings completed in the first half of 2021, compared with 8,158 in the same period of 2020, and 9,047 in the first half of 2019.

In addition, wholesale prices of building materials – excluding VAT – were 5.5pc higher in Q2 2021 than Q2 2020, and 5.7pc greater than Q2 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly disruptive to certain sectors and the CSO found that about one in five people who received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) were employed in accommodation and food service activities. However, those who remained in employment in this sector received higher hourly earnings during 2020 and 2021 compared with 2019. Average hourly earnings rose €15.63 by Q2 2021 compared with €13.29 in 2019.

The survey found that there were 7.6 million less hours worked per week in Q1 2021 than in Q1 2020 and 9.1 million fewer than the same period of 2019. While the number of hours worked per week remained below the same period pre-pandemic, 14.9 million additional hours were worked per week in Q2 2021 in comparison with Q2 2020.

Commenting on the report, CSO Statistician Brian O’Mahony said: “In the wake of the arrival of the pandemic in Ireland in March 2020, the numbers in employment fell by 158,100 in Q2 compared with Q2 2019 and remained below comparable 2019 levels for Q3 and Q4 2020, and Q1 2021.

“However, employment levels rebounded in Q2 2021, with 211,000 more people in employment than the previous year, and 52,900 more than in 2019. Higher employment levels were not experienced uniformly across all sectors; while Information & Communication had 20pc more employees in Q2 2021 than Q2 2019, Accommodation & Food Service Activities had close to a third fewer employees.”

There was a government deficit of almost €14bn in 2020.

In contrast, households saved more during the year, with gross saving of households increasing by 166pc to 31.5bn in 2020, compared with €11.9bn in 2019.

Throughout 2020, household expenditure on goods and services in Ireland fell by €10bn. The biggest impact was on household spending on restaurants and hotels, which fell by €6.5bn. However, spending on alcoholic beverages purchased for home consumption rose by €488m (up 22pc) to €2.7bn.

Despite a 22pc fall in retail sale volumes in Q2 2020 compared with Q2 2019, the volume of sales was almost 10pc higher in Q3 2020 and by 3.3pc in Q4 2020 than the same quarters in the previous year. By Q2 2021, retail sale volumes were 8.7pc greater than the same quarter pre-pandemic.

Similarly, while average consumer prices fell by 0.3pc in 2020, by Q2 2021 prices were 1.1pc more expensive than the same quarter in 2019. As consumer prices fell in 2020, so too did household expenditure on goods and services, declining by €10bn.

Mr O’Mahony said the CSO also found the Irish economy initially shrunk in 2020 but rebounded strongly this year.

“The domestic economy contracted by 4.2pc in 2020. The total economy – as measured by Gross Domestic Product – expanded by 22.7pc in the second quarter of 2021 compared with Q2 2019, while the domestic economy grew by 5.2pc over the same period,” he said.

Meanwhile, the value of goods exported rose by €9.5bn in 2020 to €162.1bn, while the value of goods imported fell by €4.0bn to €87.1bn, resulting in a trade surplus of €75.0bn.

According to the CSO, the increase in the value of goods exported is attributed almost entirely to chemicals and related products which rose by €12.8bn in 2020 and accounted for €2 in every €3 of exports.

Over the same period, Gross Value Added (GVA) by foreign owned Multinational Enterprise (MNE) dominated sectors increased by 23.1pc from €151.1bn to €186.1bn, while GVA by sectors not dominated by foreign-owned MNEs fell by 8.7pc from €184.2bn to €168.1bn.