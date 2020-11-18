Just short of 3,200 transactions were filed with Revenue in the month of September, down 22pc on the same month a year ago

PROPERTY prices fell again in September across the country.

They were down by 0.8pc nationally in the year to September, with prices in Dublin falling by 1.8pc.

But prices outside Dublin rose by 0.1pc, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In August prices were down also nationally as the pandemic continues to infect the housing market.

Prices were stagnant in June and have been falling by small percentages since.

However, this was up by a third on the level of transactions in August, as the market slowly recovers.

For the first time, the CSO has separated out prices of new and second-hand homes.

It has looked at this on a quarterly basis.

In the three months to September prices of new dwellings were 1.7pc higher compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Prices for existing dwellings were 1.6pc lower, the statisticians said.

Prices of new dwellings has risen by 72pc from their low point in the middle of 2013.

Existing dwellings have gone up by 82pc in value since the low they hit in 2012.

Existing dwellings accounted for 2,584, or 80pc, of the transactions filed with Revenue in September, while the balance of 609 were new dwellings.

In the month the median, or typical, price of a dwelling purchased by households was €257,290.

In the year to September, the lowest median price for a house was €107,000 in Leitrim.

The highest median price within the Dublin region was €535,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 0.2pc.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Midlands at 4.pc.

At the other end of the scale, the Mid-West saw a 5.7pc decline.

Online Editors